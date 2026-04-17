Tikka Bros Ignites Southport Market with Authentic Indian Street Food Success

Southport Market welcomes Tikka Bros, a new Indian street food vendor that has quickly become a hit with diners, experiencing strong demand and high praise for its authentic flavours and popular dishes like the Paneer Power bowl. This marks the second successful opening for the brand, with ambitious expansion plans across the UK.

Southport Market is buzzing with the arrival of Tikka Bros , a vibrant new street food vendor bringing the authentic tastes of India to the popular food hall . Launched by Sabah Ghaus , who also heads the successful original Tikka Bros in Wigan, the new Southport outlet has experienced an immediate and enthusiastic reception from diners.

The demand has been so strong that the brand is already considering further expansion across the North West, with potential locations in Liverpool and Warrington on the horizon. Ghaus expressed his elation at the overwhelming positive response, stating, "The reaction from people who have eaten with us has been mind-blowing. We’ve enjoyed an overwhelming response. Our first week was so busy. We never expected to come in and serve so many people. We’re enjoying it here." He further elaborated on the strategic choice of Southport, noting, "We opened our first Tikka Bros outlet in Wigan town centre, and it’s been a huge success. I was excited to open a second one, and came to look at Southport, and Southport Market - it’s the perfect venue for us." This venture represents the culmination of Ghaus's two decades of experience in the hospitality sector, poured into a passion for authentic Indian cooking. Tikka Bros prides itself on a menu of freshly prepared Indian street food, with dishes crafted daily on-site using a traditional tandoor oven. Diners can anticipate a diverse array of choices, including hearty loaded fries bowls, flavourful rice dishes, and versatile rotis. The starter selection boasts crowd-pleasers like samosas, onion bhajis, and an assortment of grilled meats. Among the signature dishes that have garnered particular attention are the Chicken Tikka Fries and Kofta Curry Bowls, complemented by freshly made naans and tempting sharing platters such as the Mumbai Market Platter. A rotating selection of daily curry specials ensures there's always something new to discover. According to Ghaus, the current standout favourite among customers is the Paneer Power bowl, priced at £7.50. He highlighted the social aspect of dining at Tikka Bros, describing it as, "This is such a lovely way to eat. You can come in as a group of friends or family, share a table, come and try an array of different dishes and drinks, and enjoy some quality time together." He also emphasized the healthiness and flavour profile of their offerings, stating, "Our food is healthy, it’s packed with flavour, and is made using fresh ingredients." Ghaus reiterated his ambition to see the Tikka Bros brand flourish, with aspirations for more outlets across the UK. He conveyed immense pride in the Southport opening and its immediate success, adding, "I’m very proud that we have opened our second one here in Southport and that it’s had such a brilliant response. I love Southport. The people here have been so friendly, so kind and so welcoming." Tikka Bros is now a welcome addition to the diverse culinary landscape of Southport Market, joining established independent traders such as 600 Degrees, Brunch N’ Bagel, Pasta 51 Express, Pitamu, and Little Korean Kitchen





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Tikka Bros Southport Market Indian Street Food Food Hall Sabah Ghaus

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