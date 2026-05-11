TikTok adviser's choice of background music sparks controversy

A TikTok adviser has sparked controversy after putting together a video of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer showing world leaders around No 10 to the song House Tour by Sabrina Carpenter. The track has been described as 'arguably Sabrina's most provocative song yet', and features sexual innuendos. The advisers' choice of track and the backlash they faced ironic considering the pandemic-fueled backlash on the use of sexual innuendos caused by the hashtag #MeToo and #TimesUp.

One of Starmer's achingly cool TikTok advisers has put together a film of him showing world leaders around No 10. But did anyone do their due diligence on the lyrics on the background music?

The track in question is House Tour by the American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, which has been described as 'arguably Sabrina's most provocative song yet'. It's ostensibly about inviting someone home after a date but Carpenter soon starts to pile on the sexual innuendo.

'Do you want the house tour? ' she sings, 'I could take you to the first, second, third floor. A still from Sir Keir Starmer's TikTok video featuring pop star Sabrina Carpenter's hit House Tour, which has been described as 'arguably Sabrina's most provocative song yet' It's ostensibly about inviting someone home after a date but Sabrina Carpenter soon starts to pile on the sexual innuendo. She sings, 'I just want you to come inside'.

'And I promise none of this is a metaphor. 'I just want you to come inside. ' Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and France's Emmanuel Macron are among the first dignitaries to feature in the TikTok video. Quite what they'll make of the choice of soundtrack remains to be seen.

Former Tory MP Edwina Currie was equally unimpressed by Brown's return: 'Breaking – Harold Wilson to be exhumed and appointed Deputy Prime Minister.





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