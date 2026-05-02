TikTok Influencer Kiersten Dyke Dies at 25 After Skin Cancer Battle

Kiersten Dyke, a popular TikTok creator, has tragically passed away at the age of 25 after a long and public battle with melanoma. Her boyfriend and family have shared heartfelt tributes, celebrating her strength, kindness, and inspiring spirit.

The online community is mourning the loss of Kiersten Dyke , a popular TikTok influencer who passed away at the age of 25 after a courageous battle with skin cancer .

Dyke, from Houston, Texas, had openly documented her journey with melanoma for her over 10,000 followers, providing a raw and honest look at the challenges of the disease. Her death was announced on the GoFundMe page established to help with her medical expenses, with a message describing her as a strong, empowered woman and an inspiration to many. The announcement highlighted her kindness, thoughtfulness, and love for life, promising a future celebration of her life.

Kiersten’s boyfriend of nearly nine years, Dominic Cinfio, shared a deeply moving tribute on social media, expressing his profound grief and admiration for her. He described her as a radiant presence who brought joy to everyone she met, cherishing each person in her life with unwavering care. Cinfio emphasized her resilience throughout countless treatments, her dedication to supporting others even during her own struggles, and her unwavering spirit.

He found solace in knowing she was finally at peace, vowing to carry her love and strength forward. Dyke’s initial diagnosis came in December 2022, revealing stage 2 melanoma after a biopsy of a suspicious mole. While the initial surgery removed the mole, a subsequent error in not performing a lymph node dissection led to the cancer progressing to stage 2B, requiring further surgery.

Throughout 2023, Dyke navigated a challenging period of frequent hospital visits due to her cancer and related health issues. A moment of hope arrived in January 2024 when she celebrated a year of being cancer-free, enjoying travel and time with loved ones.

However, a routine scan in October 2024 revealed a nodule, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of stage 3 metastatic melanoma at the end of the year. She began immunotherapy in February 2025 and underwent five rounds of radiation in a short period. Despite her best efforts, she sadly passed away in April 2026. In the days leading up to her final hospital admission, Dyke completed a video reflecting on her journey, which Cinfio later shared with her followers.

He encouraged those who wished to share memories to join a Facebook group dedicated to her, expressing gratitude for the support and positive impact of her TikTok community. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of skin cancer awareness and the strength of the human spirit





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Kiersten Dyke Tiktok Influencer Skin Cancer Melanoma Death Tribute

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