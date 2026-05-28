TikTok's AI-Powered Smart Glasses Fuel a New Online Economy of Uninvited Interactions and Exploitation

The rapid rise in sales of AI-powered smart glasses has led to a new online economy where unsuspecting individuals are unknowingly filmed and used for entertainment or exploitation. The devices, designed by Meta and sold by companies like EssilorLuxottica, allow users to discreetly capture photographs and livestream footage. As sales surge, so too are fears over how the devices are being used, with a rising number of women reporting how a seemingly harmless interaction with a stranger has been uploaded online for entertainment, often accompanied by sexualised or misogynistic commentary.

It began with what seemed like an awkward attempt at flirting. Dilara, a 21-year-old shop assistant, was on her lunch break when a young man approached her and commented on her hair.

Disturbingly, she was being filmed unknowingly for a TikTok video using smart glasses. Designed by Meta – which owns Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp – sales tripled last year from 2024 to more than seven million globally and are expected to reach up to 16 million this year.

Little wonder that company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted that the glasses are among ‘the fastest-growing consumer electronics in history’ – and that, anxious to get their own slice of the pie, tech giants Apple, Snap Inc (formerly Snapchat), and Google are busy preparing their own versions for market. Yet as sales surge, so too are fears over how the devices are being used, with a rising number of women – particularly young women – reporting how a seemingly harmless interaction with a stranger has been uploaded online for entertainment, often accompanied by sexualised or misogynistic commentary.

Many say they are approached just going about their business – heading into a shop, walking along the street or simply standing outside. Worldwide sales of the AI-powered glasses, designed by Meta, tripled in a year to more than seven million and are expected to reach up to 16 million this year.

In the case of Dilara, a young man wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses secretly recorded her conversation with him and uploaded the footage to TikTok, amassing more than 1.3 million views. For Kim, a woman in her 50s, a seemingly friendly interaction on the beach led to her being bombarded with explicit messages online. For Oonagh, a woman in Brighton, a brief interaction with a man in the street led to her being inundated with sexually explicit messages.

Another woman, Alice, believed she was simply being approached by a man asking for her Instagram while walking down the street. Instead, the footage of this brief meeting was later posted online under the guise of ‘dating advice’ content





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiktok Smart Glasses AI-Powered Meta Essilorluxottica Sales Exploitation Uninvited Interactions Online Economy Women Young Women Interaction Filming Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Exploitation Ex

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI-powered version of Ozzy Osbourne could make its first UK appearance in BirminghamTwo companies are working on creating an Ozzy Osbourne AI avatar.

Read more »

Stepmum killed 'smart' girl, 5, almost 50 years ago in 'scalding bath'Andrea Bernard's death was treated as an accident until her brother Desmond went to the police in 2022

Read more »

AWS whips out Graviton-powered Redshift instances, claims 7x speed for data warehouseAI agents asking questions in natural language apparently issue a lot more queries than your average SQL jockey

Read more »

Can a fashion fix help smart glasses finally take off?Smart glasses have had a slow uptake. Tech Now explores if stylish new designs could change that.

Read more »