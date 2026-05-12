TikTok Sickfluencers Promote Sunflower Lanyards For Disabled, Criticised For Abuse Concerns

TikTok influencers with large followings have been highlighting the use of sunflower lanyards to signal that they need extra support while out in public, including at airports, to those without disabilities. While the lanyards have been recognized by more than 300 airports and 31 airlines worldwide, some have raised concerns that they could be open to abuse. Those with non-visible disabilities value the lanyards for helping them navigate crowded or stressful situations. However, some influencers who promote them have faced backlash.

TikTok 'sickfluencers' are showing followers how to use sunflower lanyards to skip airport queues and gain other benefits if they have disabilities like ADHD and dyslexia.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme is designed as a 'discreet' signal for people with 'non-visible' conditions to indicate that they need extra support while out in public. It is currently recognised by more than 300 airports and 31 airlines worldwide, including British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet. People can buy the lanyards online for £6 or pick them up for free at some airports.

They do not appear to require proof of having a condition, leading to concerns the scheme could be open to abuse. Some cards say 'I am autistic', or 'I have ADHD'. Another says 'I have anxiety' and on the back reads: 'I may be nervous or overwhelmed and find it difficult to communicate.

'I may have physical symptoms such as trouble breathing, dizziness or sickness. Please be patient, talk calmly and ask how you can help me.

' Many people with non-visible disabilities value the lanyards for helping them navigate crowded or stressful situations but so-called 'sickfluencers' have faced a backlash for the way they have been promoting them





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Sunflower Lanyards Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme Accessibility Disability Awareness Neurodiversity

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