TikTok Star Kyle Thomas Set to Front Blue Peter in Audience Boost Bid

The BBC is turning to social media to revitalize Blue Peter, appointing TikTok sensation Kyle Thomas, who has 34 million followers, as a new presenter. The move follows a trend of channels using influencers to attract younger audiences, but comes with scrutiny due to past controversy involving his mother and an illegally imported capybara.

The BBC is continuing its strategy of leveraging social media influence to revitalize long-running children’s programming, and the latest development sees TikTok sensation Kyle Thomas poised to become the new face of Blue Peter .

This move follows the departure of Joel Mawhinney earlier in the year and represents a significant shift in how the corporation approaches talent acquisition for its youth-focused content. Traditionally, roles like these were filled through rigorous audition processes focused on presenting skills and personality.

However, the BBC now appears to prioritize candidates who bring a pre-existing, substantial audience with them, viewing social media followers as a direct pathway to increased viewership. Thomas, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, boasts an astonishing 34 million followers on TikTok, a figure that far surpasses the reach of many established television personalities. His content primarily revolves around exotic animals, a niche that has clearly resonated with a massive online audience.

He also maintains a significant presence on Instagram with 1.3 million followers, further amplifying his potential to draw viewers to Blue Peter. The decision to recruit Thomas is not without its complexities. While his passion for animals aligns with the show’s occasional wildlife segments, his family has been embroiled in controversy related to the illegal importation of an exotic animal.

His mother, Zena Foord, was convicted of smuggling a capybara – the world’s largest rodent – from Cambridgeshire in England to Northern Ireland. Thomas frequently featured the capybara, affectionately named Queen Elizabeth, in his TikTok videos, often dressing it in elaborate costumes. Tragically, the animal fell ill shortly after arriving at the family home and subsequently died.

This incident raises questions about responsible animal handling and the potential for exploitation of animals for online content, issues the BBC will undoubtedly need to address as Thomas takes on his new role. Despite this, sources within the BBC maintain that the potential benefits of Thomas’s massive following outweigh the risks. The hope is that even a small percentage of his TikTok audience will tune in to Blue Peter, providing a much-needed boost to the show’s ratings.

The show has seen a decline in viewership in recent years, and the BBC is clearly willing to experiment with new strategies to attract a younger demographic. The appointment of Thomas marks a stark contrast to the show’s golden age in the 1970s, when presenters like John Noakes, Peter Purves, and Valerie Singleton captivated audiences of up to eight million viewers on BBC1.

Back then, fame was built through television itself, and the concept of leveraging pre-existing social media followings was nonexistent. The departure of Mawhinney, and the potential for his co-presenter and girlfriend, Shini Muthukrishnan, to also leave the show, further underscores the changing landscape of children’s television. The BBC’s focus on social media influencers reflects a broader trend across the media industry, where platforms like TikTok and Instagram are increasingly seen as powerful tools for reaching new audiences.

However, it also raises concerns about the potential for prioritizing popularity over talent and the long-term sustainability of this approach. Will Thomas’s followers translate into loyal Blue Peter viewers? Will the show maintain its core values while embracing this new strategy? These are questions that only time will answer.

The BBC is betting that Thomas’s appeal will be enough to reignite interest in Blue Peter and secure its future for a new generation of viewers. The show’s ability to adapt and evolve will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-changing media landscape





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