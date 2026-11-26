TikTok influencer Max Balegde sparks outrage after lip-syncing offensive lyrics at Number 10 Downing Street during Andy Burnham's influencer summit.

TikTok personality Max Balegde has triggered a major public relations crisis for Prime Minister Andy Burnham after performing an offensive lip-sync video outside the famous black door of Number 10 Downing Street. The 27-year-old content creator, whose legal name is Max Trobe, utilized a viral artificial intelligence-generated track called Bumboclaat Wallahi during the performance. This incident occurred on Tuesday during a high-profile influencers' summit hosted by the Prime Minister to engage younger voters.

The Offensive Performance and Immediate Aftermath

Balegde lip-synced to lyrics that included heavily contested phrases such as 'bumboclaat p*ssywagon chicken nugget' while saluting the camera in Downing Street. The term 'bumboclaat' is a Jamaican patois profanity considered highly offensive, similar to severe insults in English. It is derived from a word referring to a used sanitary towel. The video was subsequently deleted following intense public backlash and criticism of the content's misogyny.

Also read Max Balegde Defends Downing Street Video Amid Political Backlash

Compounding the embarrassment for Number 10, it emerged that the Prime Minister's official social media team had actively promoted the controversial clip. Downing Street accounts liked the video before it was removed, turning the location into a subject of international ridicule. The incident has drawn sharp contrasts with previous engagements involving other influencers at the residence.

Political Fallout and Prime Minister Strategy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, known for his efforts to connect with younger demographics, faced fresh humiliation due to the association with Balegde. The Prime Minister had DJed at the event where social media stars consumed canapés and drank wine. This summit was designed to thank digital creators for inspiring new approaches in governance and public engagement.

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The controversy overshadowed other activities at the gathering, which included an impersonator of the Prime Minister named Stuart Pidman. Burnham's strategy to win over young voters has been complicated by the choice of guests. The inclusion of a creator with a history of controversial content has raised questions about the vetting process for such high-level political events.

Balegde Financial Empire and Business Ventures

Despite the public outcry, Max Balegde has built a substantial fortune from his online presence. Accounts for his company JJChase Limited show a valuation of £698,000 as of June last year. Just three years prior, the same business was valued at only £149,000. Experts estimate the current worth exceeds £1 million given the steep upward trajectory of his follower count and commercial activity.

A second entity, The Useless Studios Limited, which manages his podcast, was valued at £64,821 in February 2025. Both businesses are registered to a detached three-story house in Darwen, Lancashire. This property is reportedly rented from a local businessman. The financial growth highlights the lucrative nature of modern influencer careers in the United Kingdom.

Personal Assets and Family Background

Balegde and his partner of five years, Andrew Spann, own an £850,000 house in north London. The property was put on the market earlier this year following their split. This asset stands in contrast to his origins in Darwen, a working-class town where his parents, Joanne Lynch and Glen Trobe, reside. His mother and her partner own a £600,000 home on an exclusive estate.

His father, Mr. Trobe, lives in a £140,000 period property in a quiet street near the main road from Darwen to Bolton. When contacted about the controversy, a young woman believed to be Balegde's sister, Elly, refused to comment. She stated she had not spoken to him regarding the incident at Downing Street. This familial distance underscores the personal isolation that can accompany such scandals.

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Commercial Success and Brand Partnerships

Balegde's journey began in early 2020 with posts about nights out and haircuts. It has since evolved into a major commercial operation. He attracts sponsorship deals from major brands including Pretty Little Thing, Waitrose, Calvin Klein, and Jack Wills. These companies utilize his platform to reach younger consumers effectively.

This success has been marred by previous controversies, including the end of his collaboration with George Clarke. The current situation at Number 10 represents the latest in a series of events challenging his public image. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for political figures seeking to leverage social media influence for political gain.

Precedent of Digital Engagement at Downing Street

The Balegde incident follows a previous event involving influencer Luke Hamnett, known as Live, Laugh, Luke. Hamnett was invited inside Number 10 in October to recreate a dance routine from the film Love Actually. The video was released as a promotional clip for his interview with Mr. Burnham. Hamnett praised the Prime Minister's job performance during the exchange.

On November 9, Burnham hosted approximately 60 influencers for the latest session. The goal was mutual appreciation and demonstrating openness to digital voices. However, the offensive nature of Balegde's content has shifted the narrative from successful engagement to significant reputational damage. The Prime Minister must now address the fallout from this specific interaction with the digital creator community.