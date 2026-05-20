TikTok user Tasha Bonner shares video of neighbors using a space outside their property even though they have a driveway with capacity for two vehicles. Mixed reactions follow.

In Britain, homeowners have no legal entitlement to park directly outside their own property, and using items like traffic cones to reserve a public parking space outside your property is against the law. However, obstructing another motorist's driveways or dropping kerbs without permission is not an offence. If this happens, you can report the matter to the police.

Britain's roads cater to roughly 42.4 million licensed vehicles and 34.5 million cars, leaving over 5 million additional cars without an off-street parking spot. A TikTok user named Tasha Bonner was furious at her neighbors using a space outside their property even though they have a driveway with capacity for two vehicles.

The neighbors would leave one vehicle on the street and use the other to occupy the parking space, forcing other people to park elsewhere. The situation escalated when Tasha recorded them doing this and shared it on social media, sparking mixed reactions. The legality of reserving a parking spot outside your property is unclear, but using items like traffic cones to block it is against the law.

If a neighbor parks across your driveway or lowered kerb without your permission, you can report it to the police





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blatant Disrespect For The Law Blocking Public Parking Spots Endangering Safety Property Rights Are Not Absolute Need For The Public To Understand Their Civic

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