TikTokers Fuel Chaos in Kent as Record-Breaking Heatwave Backlash Grows

The heatwave in Britain has led to a growing backlash as TikTokers are accused of fueling 'link up' chaos in Kent. Crowds descended on beaches, local spots, and waterways, causing fights and arrests as tensions simmered over the record-breaking heat.

TikTokers have been accused of fueling 'link up' chaos in Kent as selfish sunseekers are sparking a growing backlash across heatwave Britain. Hordes descended on the nation's beaches, local beauty spots and waterways teeming with sensitive wildlife, while fights broke out and police made arrests as tensions simmered over amid the record-breaking heat .

In Broadstairs, Kent, hundreds of youths 'ambushed' Viking Bay Beach where they played loud music, drank and partied until police turned up to disperse them. Groups of young people also caused widespread disorder in Bournemouth, with mobs on the beach and officers dispersing crowds of teenagers while being pelted with glass bottles.

Elsewhere, visitors looking to make the most of the 35C heatwave have been accused of leaving behind mountains of rubbish, blocking access for emergency service vehicles and taking a dip in areas where swimming is banned





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Tiktok Kent Heatwave Chaos Backlash Beach Spots Waterways Fights Arrests Record-Breaking Heat Tiktokers Chaos Backlash Beach Spots Waterways Fights Arrests Record-Breaking Heat

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