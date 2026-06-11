Tim Allen Disappointing Update on Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen, the star of Home Improvement, has given an update on the status of a proposed revival, revealing that 'personality problems' with other members of the cast have kept the series from moving forward. The comedian cited issues with his original on-screen sons as a particular challenge, and Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad, is facing legal troubles. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who voiced young Simba in the Lion King, and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark, have also had their fair share of challenges since the show ended.

Tim Allen is giving an update on the status of a proposed Home Improvement revival that's likely to disappoint fans of the classic sitcom. The 72-year-old comedian revealed that ' personality problems ' with other members of the cast have kept the series from taking off, citing issues with his original on-screen sons as a particular challenge.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad, the oldest of the Taylor sons, is facing legal issues, including a DUI conviction and parole violations. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who voiced young Simba in the Lion King, has also had a challenging career since Home Improvement. Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark, gave up acting after the show ended and has not appeared in significant roles since.

The proposed revival faces numerous obstacles, including the ongoing legal issues of some cast members and the lack of interest from others





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Home Improvement Tim Allen Proposed Revival Personality Problems Zachery Ty Bryan Jonathan Taylor Thomas Taran Noah Smith Legal Issues

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