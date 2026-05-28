Tim Ream: Defying Age and Doubt for One More World Cup Run

At 38, Tim Ream has overcome years of speculation about his career's end to become the oldest outfield player selected for a U.S. Men's National Team World Cup squad. His journey from presumed retirement after 2022 to a key defensive role in 2026 highlights his resilience and enduring skill. Ream now aims to contribute to the team's deepest possible tournament run, driven by a desire to keep learning and fighting for his country.

At 38, Tim Ream has defied the narrative that a soccer player's career ends with age, emerging as a key figure for the United States Men's National Team once again.

Ream, a center back, has spent nearly a decade fielding questions about his longevity and whether he should still be playing at the highest level. He has learned to laugh off the skepticism, understanding that every player faces scrutiny, but his age has become the predominant topic.

Ream acknowledges the reality of time but emphasizes that as long as he is competing, he is driven by the pursuit of improvement and the chance to contribute in meaningful moments, particularly at the World Cup. His journey to this summer's World Cup roster is a testament to his resilience. After the USMNT's elimination in the 2022 tournament, Ream himself believed his international career was over, thinking younger players would naturally take over.

Yet he continued to perform, earning 30 additional caps since that defeat. His selection makes him the oldest outfield player ever named to a U.S. World Cup squad, breaking a record that stood for decades. This achievement is not merely about personal milestones; Ream has become a vital leader and a stable presence in the backline, offering experience and composure that younger teammates rely on.

Now, with his place on the team secured, Ream's focus shifts to the collective goal: advancing as far as possible in the tournament. He wants to be an active participant in what could be the most significant run in American soccer history. His motivation stems from a belief that a player is never finished until they finish playing, and that there are always new lessons to learn and contributions to make.

For Ream, this World Cup represents one final fight-a chance to prove that age is not a barrier when dedication, adaptability, and passion endure. He hopes to add to his legacy and inspire others by showing that longevity is possible through relentless commitment and love for the game





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