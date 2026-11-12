Tim Westwood Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Assault Charges

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood has pleaded not guilty to new rape and assault charges at Southwark Crown Court. His trial is scheduled for January next year, covering allegations from the 1980s to 2016. This legal proceeding marks a significant development in the case against the prominent UK radio personality.

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood is set to face trial in January next year, facing serious accusations of raping and assaulting women and teenage girls dating back to the 1980s. The 69-year-old media personality made a court appearance at Southwark Crown Court today, where he formally entered not-guilty pleas to two additional charges of sexual misconduct.

New Charges and Court Appearance

Tim Westwood arrived at the court wearing a dark grey shirt and black jeans, appearing alongside his legal team for the proceedings. During the brief hearing, he spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his formal pleas of not guilty. The new charges include one count of indecent assault occurring in January 1991 involving one woman, and one count of sexual assault from May 2004 involving another woman. He was subsequently released on conditional bail by the Honourable Ms Justice Norton.

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Detailed Allegations and Timeline

The DJ faces a total of 17 allegations comprising four counts of rape, three of sexual assault, and ten of indecent assault. These charges involve nine different women and span a period from 1983 to 2016. The earliest alleged incident occurred in 1983 in the Fulham area of London, where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly indecently assaulted. Subsequent allegations include a 1986 incident in Vauxhall, a rape allegation between 1995 and 1996, and offences in London and Stroud, Gloucestershire, in 2010.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

Tim Westwood has consistently denied all accusations throughout the legal process. Prosecutors maintain that the alleged offences include a rape in central London within the 1995-1996 timeframe and another incident involving a woman in her 20s in Finchley in 2016. The defense and prosecution will present their cases during the upcoming trial, which is expected to last up to seven weeks. This follows his initial charges in October of last year, which he also denied, covering offences against seven women.

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Professional Background and Impact

Tim Westwood was a major figure in the UK hip-hop scene, presenting on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra until 2013. His biography on the BBC website describes him as the most recognised urban DJ of the decade and a pioneer of the UK hip-hop scene. He later presented on Capital FM and appeared on MTV's Pimp My Ride show. The upcoming trial will likely have significant implications for his legacy and the broader music industry landscape in the United Kingdom.

Next Steps and Trial Schedule

The court has scheduled the next administrative hearing for December 8, marking a key date in the pre-trial process. Following this hearing, preparations for the main trial will continue until it commences in January next year. The proceedings will determine the validity of the allegations made against Tim Westwood over several decades. All parties are expected to adhere to strict legal protocols as the case moves toward its final resolution.