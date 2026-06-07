Time Capsule Letter from 1964 Leads to £2,500 Windfall on Santa-Themed Derby Winner

A time capsule buried in 1964 with instructions to bet on a Santa-themed horse led four people to win £2,500 after Christmas Day won the Epsom Derby in 2026.

A remarkable time capsule from 1964 has led to a stunning coincidence at the Epsom Derby , where four lucky punters won a total of £2,500 by betting on a horse named Christmas Day .

The story begins 62 years ago when a racing enthusiast named P Wright Paterson buried a letter and coins in a park in Crystal Palace, South London, with a message urging the finder to wager on any horse whose name could be associated with Santa Claus. The package, wrapped in plastic and hidden under a bust of Sir Joseph Paxton, remained undiscovered until construction workers unearthed it during a park regeneration project just weeks before this year's Derby.

The timing was extraordinary: the last time a Santa-themed horse ran at Epsom was Santa Claus in 1964, which won the race in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, no such horse had appeared until Christmas Day, a 25-1 outsider, was entered in the 2026 Derby. The site manager, Josh Smalls, a racing fan from Ireland whose uncle is a racehorse trainer, realized the significance of the find and informed the mayor of Bromley, Christine Harris.

Together, they placed bets on Christmas Day, and in a twist of fate, the horse romped home, starting at more modest odds of 7-1 on race day. Mayor Harris, 65, won £390 from a £15 stake and plans to donate her winnings to local charities. Her sons, Elliott and Josh, also bet and won £1,200 and £500 respectively, while Josh Smalls took home £500 from a £30 stake.

The discovery has sparked a search for the identity of the letter's author, with Mayor Harris expressing hope that a relative might come forward to share the story behind the time capsule. The letter, which also contained four shillings and two half crowns (worth about £10 today), has been donated to the local museum.

The event has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime coincidence, with Smalls saying, 'Sometimes I believe in things being written in the stars and too many things aligned with this one so I believed I had a chance.

' The story serves as a heartwarming reminder of how the past can unexpectedly influence the present, blending history, luck, and the enduring appeal of horse racing





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Time Capsule Epsom Derby Horse Racing Coincidence Christmas Day

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Park builder finds 'spooky' message from 1964The coins and letter were in a time capsule found beneath a bust of Sir Joseph Paxton in Crystal Palace Park.

Read more »

Derby County: Independent football regulator faces 'defining test' over potential Rams investmentEnglish football's independent regulator faces a 'defining test' as Saudi Arabian government official Turki Al-Sheikh attempts to invest in Derby County, says Amnesty International.

Read more »

Builder wins bet on Epsom Derby thanks to 'spooky' time capsule tipA member of the team that unearthed the 62-year-old letter put £20 on what came to be the winning horse.

Read more »

Heavy rain and 'unseasonably strong winds' disrupt Lord's cricket and Epsom DerbyBrighter weather is forecast in the South East on Sunday, where it will feel warmer, but changeable weather is expected to continue next week

Read more »