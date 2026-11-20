Time Out reveals the world's 28 coolest streets, with Bangkok's Song Wat Road taking first place. See the full top 10 list including London's Golborne Road.

Time Out has officially unveiled its annual ranking of the 28 coolest streets across the globe, spotlighting the vibrant urban arteries that define city culture. The publication's latest list highlights neighborhoods that seamlessly blend historic charm with modern creativity, drawing in both locals and international visitors.

Among the diverse selection, one British thoroughfare secured an impressive second place, while a Thai district took the top spot. These streets are celebrated for their unique character, offering everything from bustling markets to hidden culinary gems.

Top Ranked Streets Global Overview

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The comprehensive ranking spans 28 cities worldwide, showcasing a wide variety of urban environments. The list includes a vibrant market street in London and an impressive 11km-long stretch in Montreal, which is home to hundreds of businesses, shops, and restaurants. Each location offers something distinct, whether it is a rich historical backdrop, an exciting food scene, or a thriving community of independent entrepreneurs. The criteria for inclusion focus on streets that give cities their personality through character, color, and exploration opportunities.

Song Wat Road Bangkok Wins First Place

Song Wat Road in Bangkok takes the crown as the coolest street of them all, located within the city's bustling Chinatown district. The area has undergone significant transformation in recent times, becoming a creative hub packed with colorful shophouses, boutiques, and local eateries alongside traditional merchants. It is home to Made in Song Wat, a community of 60 creative businesses operating under the motto where heritage meets creativity. This collective hosts various neighborhood dinners and gatherings to foster community engagement.

The historic Lao Pun Tao Kong Shrine sits in the heart of Song Wat Road and dates back over 200 years. It remains an important part of the local Chinese community's faith and is adorned in gold and red colors. Time Out recommends trying Gu Long Boa's Teochew-style steamed buns for a taste of the local cuisine, adding to the street's reputation as a culinary destination.

Golborne Road London Secures Second Spot

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Golborne Road in London earns the second coolest street title, featuring a mix of boutiques and vintage stores overlooked by the brutalist-style Trellick Tower. The street is home to London's largest Moroccan and Portuguese community, offering visitors a wide range of independent restaurants and cafes. This cultural diversity is complemented by the street's media presence, as it served as the filming location for Lily Allen's famous LDN music video.

For dining, Time Out recommends heading to Canteen, a walk-in Italian establishment known for its seasonal menu. The combination of architectural contrast, cultural depth, and culinary options makes Golborne Road a standout entry on the global list, appealing to those who appreciate both history and modern urban vibrancy.

International Entries Round Out Top Five

Fernández de Enciso in Buenos Aires claims third place, passing through the Villa Devoto neighborhood which was featured on the list last year. This tree-lined street offers new restaurants and cafes, with Plaza Arenales at its end serving as a lively community space for locals. Visitors are urged to try El Pastificio de Pablos, an Italian spot serving homemade pasta, highlighting the street's European culinary influence.

In Helsinki, Vaasankatu takes fourth place, boasting the best pizza slices in the area according to Time Out's recommendation of Blondie Pizza. It is one of the cheapest areas to dine out and drink in the Finnish capital, with countless bars and restaurants available. The street also houses Pieni Leffakauppa, a renowned film shop offering a huge collection of DVDs and media for movie fans. Neil Road in Singapore rounds out the top five, running through Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar. It features heritage shophouses, including the childhood home of first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. The street is noted for its progressive vibe, gay bars, and new venues like Assaggi, which launched in August.

Boulevard Saint-Laurent Montreal Highlights Scale

Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Montreal, known locally as the Main, takes sixth place on the list. Stretching seven miles, this thoroughfare is bursting with over 700 businesses and restaurants. It encompasses snippets of the city's most vibrant parts, including Chinatown, Little Portugal, and the Plateau. The street comes to life annually with the BLVD Festival, where the area is closed to traffic and filled with family-friendly activities and vendors, demonstrating its role as a central pillar of Montreal's social and cultural calendar.