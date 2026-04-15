TIME100 Gala Returns to NYC with First-Ever Red Carpet Livestream

The 20th annual TIME100 Gala will be held at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2026, celebrating the year's most influential individuals. For the first time, the event will feature a red-carpet livestream presented by P&G and its Cascade brand, offering viewers a close-up look at the honorees as they arrive. The gala will be hosted by Glaser, with performances by Combs and Jones, and insights from honoree speeches will be shared on TIME's social media.

The highly anticipated TIME100 Gala is set to illuminate Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2026, marking the 20th anniversary of the esteemed TIME100 list. This annual compilation is globally acknowledged as the definitive measure of influence, and in a groundbreaking move for its twentieth iteration, the public will have the unprecedented opportunity to experience the event through a live, red-carpet livestream. This exclusive broadcast, generously presented by P&G and its trusted Cascade brand, promises an intimate and immersive viewing experience, offering a front-row seat to the arrivals and interactions of the year's most impactful figures.

The livestream will be expertly guided by hosts Terrence J and This immersive digital experience will bridge the gap between the exclusive event and its global audience, ensuring that everyone can share in the excitement and recognize the individuals shaping our world.

Following the glamour and anticipation of the red carpet, the honorees will transition into the celebratory TIME100 Gala itself. This year, the prestigious event will be hosted by the acclaimed Glaser, whose presence promises to bring both gravitas and engaging commentary to the evening. The gala will be further enlivened by captivating performances from a stellar lineup of singers and fellow honorees, including the renowned Combs and the immensely talented Jones. Attendees and viewers alike can anticipate a memorable night filled with recognition, celebration, and artistic expression.

In addition to the live performances, Glaser's insightful monologue will be made widely available on TIME's official social media platforms, providing further depth and perspective on the significance of the honorees. Complementing this, a curated selection of videos featuring heartfelt toasts from various honorees, such as the distinguished actor and These supplemental digital offerings aim to extend the impact of the gala beyond the live event, allowing for broader engagement and appreciation of the stories and achievements being celebrated.

The TIME100 list, a tradition spanning over two decades, is meticulously curated through a comprehensive process involving months of deliberation and consultation. This rigorous selection involves TIME's seasoned editors, dedicated reporters, and a diverse network of trusted sources from across the globe, all contributing to the identification of individuals who are demonstrably shaping the future. The current year's list arrives at a significant juncture, with President Donald Trump's Administration entering its second year in power, and notably includes four members of his administration. Alongside these prominent figures within the U.S. government, the list also features influential global leaders, such as the Prime Minister of Canada, underscoring the international scope and diverse representation inherent in TIME's recognition of influence.

This multi-faceted approach ensures that the TIME100 list remains a robust and relevant reflection of power and impact on a global scale. The inclusion of diverse voices and perspectives from various sectors, including politics, arts, activism, and business, is a hallmark of the TIME100, making it a comprehensive snapshot of contemporary influence.





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