Work and Pensions Minister Stephen Timms' review will not address the tripling of ADHD claims, leaving personal independence payment costs forecast to reach 41.5 billion by 2030 despite reform promises.

The upcoming review of the United Kingdom's disability benefits system will not address the dramatic surge in claims for neurological conditions, specifically attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) and autism. This critical omission comes as the number of individuals entitled to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) has doubled since 2019, reaching a record 4.1 million in England and Wales. The decision has sparked immediate concern that the review will fail to generate the anticipated savings from what critics describe as a bloated welfare system.

Timms Recommendation on Cash-First PIP Structure

Work and Pensions Minister Sir Stephen Timms is set to recommend that PIP remains a cash-first benefit for the foreseeable future. However, the report suggests that in certain circumstances, claimants will have the option to exchange part of their allowance for specific services and support rather than receiving the full monetary value. Sir Stephen indicated that this model could mirror the existing Motability scheme, which allows disabled people to forego part of their cash benefit to access an accessible vehicle.

Also read Disability benefits system needs 'fundamental overhaul', review to say

The interim report has already branded the current system as no longer fit for purpose. Sir Stephen told MPs that the final publication will call for a fundamental overhaul aimed at rehumanizing PIP. The review proposes that disability benefit payments should be tailored to individual needs. It plans to introduce a new assessment of the actual costs arising from a person's disability, moving away from the current standardized payment structure that applies to all claimants in similar bands.

Surging Costs and Neurodivergent Claims Statistics

Official figures released in September reveal that spending on PIP has escalated sharply from £16.3 billion in 2019-20 to £27.3 billion by 2024-25. Forecasts indicate this expenditure will rise further to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade. A significant driver of this cost increase is the spike in claims for psychiatric disorders, which now account for 39 percent of all PIP recipients, totaling 1.6 million individuals.

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Within the psychiatric disorder category, the data shows that 268,965 claimants were classified with autistic spectrum disorders, while 159,316 had mood disorders. Furthermore, 106,087 individuals were listed with hyperkinetic disorders such as ADHD or ADD. The number of people claiming PIP for anxiety disorders has also risen, with 72,195 people listed as having anxiety as their primary condition. Notably, 24,681 of these individuals began receiving PIP in the past two years alone.

Demographic Shifts in Recent Claimants

The demographic profile of recent PIP claimants suggests a significant shift toward younger adults. Among the 24,681 people who started receiving PIP for anxiety disorders in the last two years, 7,403 are aged between 16 and 24, accounting for 30 percent of that group. An additional 5,445 individuals, or 22 percent, are aged between 25 and 34. This data indicates that more than half of recent PIP claimants for anxiety disorders have not yet reached their mid-30s.

The review was co-produced with disability campaigners and organizations after a Labour backbench rebellion over welfare cuts under Sir Keir Starmer. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has insisted he will not shy away from reforming the system. He has repeated his commitment to reducing the welfare bill while supporting more people into work, despite the review not being tasked with generating proposals for further savings.

Political Opposition and Think Tank Criticism

Helen Whately, the shadow welfare secretary, criticized the approach, stating it is absurd that Timms appears to ignore the extraordinary growth in claims for neurodivergent conditions. She argued that Labour is not serious about fixing the broken welfare system and that the Timms Review looks set to be a damp squib. Whately claimed that ministers are once again ducking tough decisions and failing to make any savings, necessitating a full overhaul rather than tinkering around the edges.

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Additionally, the Resolution Foundation think-tank released research last month warning against waste in the system. Their analysis found that around one in six working-age claimants did not face additional costs because of their condition. While the Timms review has been co-produced with disability campaigners, its failure to address the tripling of ADHD and autism claims since the pandemic has raised questions about its effectiveness in controlling the rising welfare bill.