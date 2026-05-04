Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Display Affection with Family at Broadway Play

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted holding hands while attending a Broadway performance of 'The Fear of 13' with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, signaling a cozy and growing connection within the family.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seen enjoying a cozy outing with Jenner’s family members, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner , at a Broadway performance of ‘The Fear of 13’ over the weekend.

The couple, who have been linked romantically since April 2023, were photographed holding hands as they arrived at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City. This public display of affection follows a recent incident involving Chalamet and a 'manspreading' controversy. Kylie Jenner showcased her fashion sense in an all-black ensemble, featuring cropped leggings, an oversized trench coat, and flip-flop heels, completing the look with sleek, rectangular sunglasses.

Chalamet opted for a more casual style, sporting a blue windbreaker, baggy gray pants, white sneakers, and a black baseball cap. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, exuded elegance in a white blouse and oversized black blazer with satin lapels, paired with matching trousers and patent leather loafers. Kim Kardashian, a producer of ‘The Fear of 13’, made a striking appearance in a yellow, qipao-inspired dress that accentuated her figure, complemented by white sandal heels and a slicked-back updo.

The play, ‘The Fear of 13’, is a drama based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent over two decades on death row for a crime he didn’t commit. Kim Kardashian’s involvement as a producer aligns with her long-standing commitment to criminal justice reform. The production, written by Lindsey Ferrentino and directed by David Cromer, began previews on March 19th and officially opened on April 15th, with its run scheduled to continue through July 12th.

This marks Kardashian’s first foray into Broadway production, adding another dimension to her diverse portfolio as a reality TV personality, businesswoman, and actress. The outing suggests a strengthening bond between Chalamet and the Kardashian-Jenner family, as they shared a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere during the event. The couple’s matching grins and physical closeness indicated a continued strong romance, while their presence alongside Kylie’s mother and sister highlighted their integration into the family dynamic.

The event took place ahead of the upcoming Met Gala, adding to the buzz surrounding the celebrity couple and their public appearances





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