Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Strengthens Amid Fan Backlash

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has faced criticism from fans, particularly from Simone Cromer, the founder of Club Chalamet. Despite the backlash, the couple is reportedly discussing marriage and starting a family, with Jenner’s family fully embracing Chalamet. Their journey from private romance to public acceptance has been gradual, with the couple now openly expressing their love at high-profile events.

Timothée Chalamet ’s relationship with Kylie Jenner has sparked intense reactions from his fanbase, particularly from Simone Cromer , the 59-year-old founder of the Club Chalamet fandom.

Cromer, who once passionately supported Chalamet, has now publicly distanced herself from the actor, citing his growing public displays of affection with Jenner as the reason for her departure. In a recent Instagram post, she declared that the fandom had evolved beyond its original purpose, stating, 'To deny the obvious is to be obtuse and bury your head in the sand. This fan community is not the same as it was four years ago.

The notable shift was exactly 12 months ago, and the clock started to tick. Basically, so much has changed from what we all initially signed up for that it doesn’t resemble what lured us here in the first place.

' Cromer’s departure marks a significant shift, as she had previously been a staunch supporter of Chalamet, even running a dedicated fan blog for Michael Fassbender before switching her allegiance to the Dune star in 2018. Her exit has left many wondering whether her actions signal a deeper change in Chalamet’s personal life, particularly his relationship with Jenner. Despite the backlash from some fans, Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

The couple, who have been dating for three years, are reportedly discussing marriage and starting a family. According to insiders, Jenner’s family, including her mother Kris and sister Kendall, have embraced Chalamet, with one source revealing, 'Kylie’s entire family loves Timothée. He calls them his second family. When he’s in LA, he and Kylie live together in her Hidden Hills home, and he is very involved with her children, Stormi and Aire.

Kylie told him there’s no one else she’d consider having another child with.

' However, Jenner is reportedly hesitant about marriage, citing concerns about the potential downfall of their relationship post-wedding. 'Timothée has talked about proposing to Kylie, but she doesn’t want to get married, at least not yet. She told him when couples get married, things usually start to go downhill,' the insider added. Chalamet has reportedly sought advice from Kris and Kendall on how to convince Jenner to change her mind.

The couple’s journey to public acceptance has been a gradual one. They first met in January 2023 at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Couture Week, with rumors of their relationship surfacing in April of that year. After months of keeping their romance under wraps, they made their public debut at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023, followed by appearances at the US Open and the Golden Globes in January 2024.

Jenner has since become a regular fixture at red carpet events, with the couple increasingly open about their relationship in interviews and public appearances. Chalamet even publicly declared his love for Jenner at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January, further solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Despite the initial skepticism from fans like Cromer, it seems Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship is only growing stronger, with marriage and family expansion potentially on the horizon





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