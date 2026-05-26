Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Show Support for New York Knicks in Game 4

The Marty Supreme star and the director appeared to have made the trip to Cleveland together and enjoyed wearing blue Knicks-themed items. The celebrity Knicks supporters were in attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, where the Knicks were taking on the Cavaliers. In a game that had the potential to wrap up the Eastern Conference Finals and sweep their second straight series, the Knicks made a great showing of their fans' support. The team was boosted by the presence of several celebrities, including Chalamet and Jenner, who were both spotted wearing blue Knicks t-shirts and jackets. The Knicks' A-list supporters made the trip from the Big Apple to Cleveland to back their team in a crucial game on the road. The Knicks fought bravely but ultimately fell short of their goal, with the game moving into overtime. Despite the loss, the Knicks took a hard-fought win and a major step forward in their bid to win the Eastern Conference title. New York's influx of famous faces comes after the Cavaliers had enjoyed the support of their own superstars on Saturday night. The influx of famous faces from New York and Cleveland makes for an interesting matchup, with both sides showing their support for their teams. The Knicks' A-list supporters made the trip from the Big Apple to Cleveland to back their team in a crucial game on the road.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted attending Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland, where the New York Knicks were taking on the Cavaliers.

The pair, who are both big fans of the team, joined other celebrity Knicks supporters including Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The Knicks had the chance to wrap up the Eastern Conference Finals and sweep their second straight series with a win in Game 4. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner headlined the celebrity Knicks fans at Game 4, with Chalamet and her boyfriend sporting blue Knicks-themed items.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had already made a splash at the game on Saturday night, enjoying a courtside date for Game 3. The NFL star was on high energy throughout the evening, getting up from his seat to pump up the crowd and even chugging a beer on the jumbotron. The influx of famous faces from New York and Cleveland makes for an interesting matchup, with both sides showing their support for their teams.

The Knicks' A-list supporters made the trip from the Big Apple to Cleveland to back their team in a crucial game on the road





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New York Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4

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