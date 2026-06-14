Timothee Chalamet and other A-listers celebrate as New York Knicks win NBA Finals

The New York Knicks have won the NBA Finals, with Timothee Chalamet and other celebrities in attendance to celebrate the team's victory. The Knicks took down the San Antonio Spurs in a 94-90 win, sending fans and celebrities into a frenzy. Chalamet, who has been a big Knicks fan for years, was spotted at the game and celebrated on the court with players and other attendees.

The New York Knicks pulled off another impressive comeback to win the NBA Finals on Saturday, claiming victory over the San Antonio Spurs which sent celebrities and fans into a frenzy.

Some A-list stars ventured over to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas to catch the match which saw the Knicks take down the Spurs in a 94-90 win. Timothee Chalamet, who has been vocal about being a big Knicks fan over the years, was spotted at the game and celebrated on the court alongside players and other jubilant attendees.

In one video shared to X, the Marty Supreme actor could be seen standing among the crowd before excitedly sharing, Way rather this than the Oscars. Come on, baby! Knicks are champions, baby! he continued before holding up his phone to film the rowdy celebrations inside the venue. Another short reel captured Chalamet sharing a friendly embrace with Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns who is currently dating Kylie Jenner's on-and-off BFF Jordyn Woods.

The New York Knicks pulled off another impressive comeback to win the NBA Finals on Saturday, claiming victory over the San Antonio Spurs which sent celebrities such as Timothee Chalamet into a frenzy Chalamet, who has been vocal about being a big Knicks fan over the years, was spotted at the game and celebrated on the court alongside players and other jubilant attendees; seen with Knicks player Mikal Bridges on Saturday You did it, bro! the Hollywood actor called out before moving deeper into the crowd on the court. Chalamet also jumped to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the team receiving a trophy and added the text: Champions.

Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun were other celebrities that were seen in the stands during game five of the NBA Finals. Just moments after the Knicks won, Braun could be seen tearfully celebrating and jumping in the stands with pals as well as gleeful fans in clips shared to his own Instagram stories. The Euphoria actress also supported the New York-based team by wearing an orange and blue jacket for the big night.

Spike Lee was decked out in Knicks colors and held a big smile on his face as he made his way through the packed court after the game. Ben Stiller whipped out his smartphone and was seen recording a video while standing next to his courtside seat. Chalamet also jumped to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the team receiving a trophy and added the text: Champions





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