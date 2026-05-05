Timothee Chalamet Faces Backlash for Skipping Met Gala to Watch Basketball

Timothee Chalamet's decision to attend a New York Knicks game instead of the Met Gala with girlfriend Kylie Jenner has sparked controversy and debate online, while the event itself was shadowed by sponsorship concerns.

Timothee Chalamet has faced criticism for prioritizing a New York Knicks basketball game over accompanying his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner , to the prestigious Met Gala . The actor, known for his role in 'Dune' and other acclaimed films, chose to attend the NBA playoffs match at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, instead of joining Jenner on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This marks the second consecutive year Chalamet has skipped the Met Gala to support his favorite basketball team, sparking debate among fans and social media users. Jenner, a reality television star and businesswoman, attended the event solo, showcasing a daring Schiaparelli gown. Chalamet's absence was noted on social media, with some users expressing disappointment and accusing him of not adequately supporting Jenner, while others defended his decision as relatable.

He did acknowledge the game on social media, posting a picture of his Adidas Samba sneakers from his courtside seat, but remained silent regarding the Met Gala. The couple, who have been dating for over three years and reportedly live together, have a somewhat unconventional approach to public displays of affection. Despite being in a long-term relationship, they only recently began attending public events together, and have been notably reserved about posting about each other online.

Their red carpet debut occurred at the David Di Donatello Awards in May 2025. Sources close to the couple suggest that marriage is a consideration, and that they have established certain stipulations within their relationship. Chalamet's dedication to the Knicks is well-known; last year, he even watched a game from a hotel room with friends, explaining he 'had to be locked in.

' This year, he was seen alongside Tracy Morgan and Susie Essman, further highlighting his enthusiasm for the team. The actor's choice to prioritize his personal interests over a high-profile fashion event has ignited a conversation about relationship dynamics and expectations within the public eye. Adding to the buzz surrounding this year's Met Gala was controversy regarding its sponsorship by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

The couple reportedly donated $10 million to the Costume Institute in exchange for being named honorary co-chairs, a move that has drawn criticism from some within Hollywood. Sources indicate that this substantial donation was intended to secure favor with Anna Wintour, the event's long-time organizer, and gain access to the exclusive social circles surrounding the gala.

The Bezoses' conspicuous consumption and their attempt to align themselves with Wintour's influence have been described as embodying the 'American dream' of status, wealth, and style. Last year's Met Gala raised a record-breaking $31 million, underscoring the event's significance as a major fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The combination of Chalamet's absence, Jenner's striking appearance, and the sponsorship controversy has made this year's Met Gala a particularly talked-about event





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