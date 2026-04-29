Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over 'Manspreading' at Knicks Game

Actor Timothée Chalamet is receiving criticism online after photos surfaced showing him 'manspreading' next to Tina Fey at a New York Knicks game. The incident sparked a debate about respectful behavior and personal space, with many social media users expressing their disapproval.

Timothée Chalamet has faced criticism on social media for his behavior at a New York Knicks game, specifically for 'manspreading' while seated next to Tina Fey .

Photos from the game, attended alongside his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, show Chalamet with his legs widely spread, prompting numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) to express their disapproval, labeling him disrespectful and a 'jerk.

' Many commenters highlighted the discomfort his posture likely caused Fey, while others pointed out the presence of multiple drinks near his seat. The incident occurred during Game 5 of the Knicks' playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, which the Knicks won 126-97. Beyond the controversy surrounding Chalamet's seating arrangement, the game was a star-studded event with other celebrities in attendance, including Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Tracy Morgan.

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, turned heads with her fashionable outfit – a low-cut white tank top and bedazzled white jeans from her Khy brand. The couple, who have been romantically linked since April 2023 and publicly confirmed their relationship in September, appeared to be enjoying the date night despite the brewing online backlash. This incident follows Chalamet’s perceived snub at the Oscars in March, where he was considered a frontrunner for Best Actor but ultimately lost to Michael B. Jordan.

Prior to the Oscars, Chalamet faced criticism for comments he made about opera and ballet, which some perceived as dismissive. The game also saw the presence of Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s former best friend, who attended with her fiancé, Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. Their appearance marked a notable moment given the history between Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family, stemming from a 2019 incident involving Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

The focus on Chalamet’s behavior, however, dominated the social media conversation, highlighting the scrutiny celebrities face in the public eye. The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing discussions surrounding personal space and respectful behavior, even in casual settings. Chalamet is currently preparing for the release of Dune: Part Three, scheduled for December 18th





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Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner Tina Fey Manspreading New York Knicks

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