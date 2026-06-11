Timothee Chalamet Sparks Social Media Debate After Wild Knicks Celebration With Kylie Jenner

Actor Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended a historic New York Knicks victory, but Chalamet's shirtless celebration has divided fans online.

The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden reached a fever pitch as the New York Knicks achieved one of the most legendary comebacks in the history of the NBA Finals.

In a breathtaking turn of events, the Knicks managed to erase a staggering twenty-nine point deficit to secure a narrow 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The climax of the game arrived in the final moments when forward OG Anunoby executed a critical tip-in with a mere one point two seconds remaining on the clock, sealing the win for the home team.

The crowd was electric, and among the sea of cheering fans were several high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, and Adam Sandler, all witnessing a sporting miracle that will likely be discussed for decades to come. Amidst this jubilant chaos, Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet found himself at the center of attention for reasons beyond the game.

Overcome with excitement, the thirty-year-old star was captured by cameras and fans as he exited the arena, running through the crowd and dancing with abandon. In a burst of adrenaline, Chalamet discarded his shirt and jacket, leaving him shirtless and with his trousers sagging significantly. While his girlfriend, the twenty-eight-year-old mogul Kylie Jenner, was seen recording the wild antics on her phone with a somewhat awkward smile, the footage quickly spread across social media platforms.

This led to a polarized reaction from the public on X. Some observers felt that the actor had completely embarrassed Jenner, with critics suggesting that his behavior gave her 'the ick'. Others, however, viewed the scene as a genuine expression of passion and praised Jenner for being a supportive partner to her eccentric boyfriend. Despite the controversy surrounding his celebratory behavior, the couple managed to turn heads with their coordinated fashion choices.

Both Chalamet and Jenner arrived in matching double denim ensembles from the luxury brand Chrome Hearts, based in Hollywood, California. Their outfits consisted of blue denim jackets and matching pants, both featuring the brand's distinctive cross embroidery in a vibrant orange hue. This synchronization in style highlighted their status as a power couple, a relationship that first became public in September 2023 when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss while attending a Beyonce concert.

For many fans, seeing the usually polished Kylie Jenner acting as a regular girlfriend, cheering on her partner's team and capturing his moments of madness, served as a testament to the strength of their romantic bond. This high-energy victory came at a time of emotional turbulence for the actor. Following a challenging awards season, Chalamet had recently faced a public relations dip.

Despite being an early favorite for the Best Actor award for his role in the film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, the actor saw public sentiment shift. His portrayal of a real-life underground ping-pong player from 1950s New York was critically acclaimed, but his interview style was perceived by some as pompous.

The backlash intensified after he made dismissive remarks regarding opera and ballet, claiming that no one cares about those art forms, despite having a family background deeply rooted in ballet. These comments led to a 'Stop Timmy' campaign among certain circles of the internet. On the night of the Oscars, the actor was mocked for his previous statements and ultimately lost the top prize to Michael B. Jordan for the movie Sinners.

Throughout this period of professional disappointment and public scrutiny, Kylie Jenner remained a steadfast presence, providing him with comfort and affection, most notably at the Vanity Fair afterparty where the two were seen in a supportive embrace





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Timothee Chalamet Kylie Jenner New York Knicks NBA Finals Celebrity Fashion

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