Timothée Chalamet Spotted on E-Bike After Manspreading Controversy

Actor Timothée Chalamet was seen riding an e-bike in New York City days after facing online backlash for his courtside behavior at a Knicks game. The incident sparked debate about personal space and etiquette, while his relationship with Kylie Jenner continues to draw attention.

Timothée Chalamet was recently observed enjoying a casual outing in New York City, opting for an electric bicycle ride on Friday. The acclaimed actor, known for his roles in films like 'Dune' and 'Call Me By Your Name,' was dressed in a comfortable yet stylish ensemble consisting of an orange, yellow, and black quarter-zip fleece pullover paired with black pants.

He completed the look with white sneakers and a black trucker hat, adding white earphones as he navigated the streets of Manhattan. This sighting follows a recent online controversy surrounding Chalamet’s behavior at a New York Knicks playoff game. Just two days prior, Chalamet faced criticism on social media for what many perceived as 'manspreading' while seated courtside during game five of the New York Knicks versus Atlanta Hawks series.

He was positioned between his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and veteran comedian Tina Fey when observers noticed his relaxed posture, which involved sitting with his legs spread wide. The incident quickly sparked a flurry of comments on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing their disapproval and questioning his consideration for those around him. Some comments directly called out his lack of respect towards Fey, while others criticized his perceived entitlement.

Photos from the game also showed three drinks positioned between his legs, further fueling the discussion. The incident highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding personal space and etiquette in public settings, particularly for high-profile individuals. Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner continues to attract significant media attention. The couple, who have been dating for over three years, have gradually become more public with their appearances, making their red carpet debut at the David Di Donatello Awards in May 2025.

Despite their growing visibility, they maintain a degree of privacy, with Chalamet previously declining to discuss their relationship in interviews. However, he did offer a heartfelt acknowledgment of Jenner during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, expressing his gratitude and love for her.

Sources close to the couple have indicated that marriage is a consideration, and they have reportedly established certain boundaries regarding their public and private lives, including Chalamet’s decision not to appear on Jenner’s family’s Hulu series, 'The Kardashians'. The couple’s dynamic appears to be a balance between navigating the demands of fame and prioritizing their personal connection





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