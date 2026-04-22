Timothée Chalamet Witnesses Knicks Playoff Heartbreak Alongside Ben Stiller and Suni Lee

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet watched on as the New York Knicks suffered a narrow defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs. The game was attended by other celebrities including Ben Stiller and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Timothée Chalamet experienced a disheartening evening as his favored New York Knicks succumbed to defeat in the NBA playoffs on Monday night. The Knicks, having previously secured a 1-0 series lead, entered Game 2 of the first-round postseason matchup at Madison Square Garden with high hopes.

However, the Atlanta Hawks delivered a stunning upset, triumphing over the Knicks in a nail-biting 107-106 contest. Chalamet, a dedicated Knicks supporter, was present at the Garden, visibly invested in the game from his courtside seat. The acclaimed actor showcased his team spirit by donning a vintage blue-and-orange Knicks Adidas jacket and enthusiastically cheering throughout the game, frequently rising to his feet to applaud the Knicks players and offer vocal encouragement.

Chalamet is well-known for his passionate support of New York sports teams and is a regular fixture at Madison Square Garden. Notably, this appearance marked a departure from his previous playoff attendances, as he was not accompanied by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Throughout the 2024 playoffs, Jenner had been a consistent presence by Chalamet’s side, enjoying courtside date nights.

Instead, Chalamet was seated near fellow Knicks enthusiast Ben Stiller, and the two were observed sharing laughter and engaging in conversation as they followed the game’s unfolding drama. Both Chalamet and Stiller are frequent attendees at Knicks games, often occupying prominent seats in the celebrity section. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee was also present, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. Lee opted for a casual ensemble of a white tank top and blue jeans, accessorized with a diamante Olympic rings pendant.

Lee, like Chalamet, is a frequent visitor to MSG, and previously addressed rumors regarding a potential romantic connection with Knicks player OG Anunoby, clarifying that they are simply friends and she enjoys supporting the team. The Knicks’ defeat was particularly agonizing given their strong performance for much of the game. They had maintained a lead throughout the second half and extended it to 12 points after the third quarter.

However, the Hawks mounted a remarkable comeback, spearheaded by CJ McCollum, who proved to be a pivotal force in the final minutes. McCollum’s late-game heroics, including crucial baskets, gave the Hawks a lead they managed to hold onto despite a valiant effort from the Knicks. With just 5.6 seconds remaining, McCollum had an opportunity to seal the victory from the free-throw line but missed both attempts.

The Knicks quickly advanced the ball up the court, but Mikal Bridges’ last-second jumper fell short, resulting in a heartbreaking 107-106 loss for the home team. The Hawks’ victory leveled the series at one game apiece, setting the stage for a fiercely contested continuation of the playoff battle.

The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was electric, filled with anticipation and disappointment as the game reached its dramatic conclusion, leaving Chalamet and other Knicks fans to contemplate the challenges ahead in the series





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Timothée Chalamet New York Knicks NBA Playoffs Atlanta Hawks Ben Stiller Suni Lee

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