Timothy Busfield Seeks Dismissal of Indictment, Alleges Prosecutorial Misconduct

Actor Timothy Busfield has moved to have his child sex abuse indictment dismissed, claiming prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence and displayed bias during grand jury proceedings. His attorneys argue the state's conduct amounted to a structural error and point to a Warner Bros. internal investigation that cleared him, along with witness affidavits and a passed polygraph. The case involves allegations from two child actors on 'The Cleaning Lady.'

Actor Timothy Busfield , 69, has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment in his child sex abuse case , arguing that prosecutors engaged in misconduct by withholding evidence from the grand jury and exhibiting bias.

The motion, submitted in Albuquerque District Court, seeks to throw out four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13. Busfield's legal team asserts that the state has 'abdicated its role in administering justice' and that prosecutors omitted key evidence, including the findings of an independent investigation by Warner Bros. that found no wrongdoing. The attorneys also contend that the grand jury prosecutor misstated the law and conducted an unfair, adversarial cross-examination of Busfield.

They point to a passed lie detector test and affidavits from defense witnesses as further evidence of innocence, describing the allegations as the result of a vendetta. The case relates to incidents involving two child actors from the TV series 'The Cleaning Lady,' which Busfield produced and directed. A status hearing is set for June 30, 2025, with a tentative trial start date of May 10, 2027.

Busfield, known for roles in 'Field of Dreams' and 'The West Wing' and directing credits on shows like 'Designated Survivor,' turned himself in on January 13, 2025, and was released with the judge noting no demonstrated pattern of criminal behavior





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Timothy Busfield Child Sex Abuse Case Motion To Dismiss Prosecutorial Misconduct Warner Bros Investigation Grand Jury The Cleaning Lady Melissa Gilbert Albuquerque Court

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