Tina Daheley Leaves BBC Radio 2 Breakfast After 18 Years

Longtime BBC Radio 2 newsreader Tina Daheley announced her departure from the breakfast show after nearly two decades, citing a desire for a lie-in. Her exit follows the controversial sacking of Scott Mills and precedes the arrival of new host Sara Cox.

Tina Daheley , a well-known newsreader on BBC Radio 2, has announced her departure from the breakfast radio slot after an 18-year career presenting early-morning programs for the BBC.

She revealed her decision during an emotional segment on Tuesday morning's Radio 2 Breakfast Show, which was hosted by stand-in presenter Gary Davies. This move comes just days before Sara Cox is set to become the new permanent host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, following the dismissal of Scott Mills in March. Speaking live on air, Tina expressed her gratitude, saying, It's been a privilege to have had a whole generation of people grow up with me.

Her journey in breakfast radio began in 2007 on BBC 1Xtra, where she described reading the news on Trevor Nelson's Breakfast Show as her dream job. She later transitioned to Radio 1, working alongside Chris Moyles and Nick Grimshaw on their respective breakfast shows. After Nick Grimshaw's departure, she initially declared she was done with breakfast radio, stating, that's it, I'm done, I'm hanging up my breakfast show mic, I'm never doing a breakfast show again.

However, she was drawn back when Zoe Ball took over the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 2019, and she remained on the team when Scott Mills succeeded Zoe in 2025, referring to Mills as her work husband. Tina explained to Gary Davies and the Radio 2 team that after 18 years of waking up extremely early, she felt she deserved a lie-in.

In an Instagram statement, she elaborated: After more than 7 years of early alarm calls on Radio 2, I'm stepping away from Radio 2 Breakfast. She reflected on the experience as one of the greatest privileges of her life, noting the humbling trust of delivering news on Europe's largest breakfast show. She traced her career path from 1Xtra to Radio 1, where she spent a decade broadcasting to a quarter of the UK's young population.

After 18 years and six consecutive breakfast shows-potentially a record-she looks forward to sleeping in. She concluded her statement by wishing Sara Cox and her team the best of luck, adding that she'll be listening while doing the school run, and sharing that her five-year-old daughter Athena is excited to have her mommy back.

Tina also hinted at future BBC projects, stating she will still be heard on Radio 2 between noon and 2 p.m. when Jeremy Vine is away, and will appear on BBC One after the summer, urging followers to watch this space. Earlier in March, Tina had mentioned going through a difficult period after her friend and co-host Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC.

In January, she had posted on Instagram about her love for the Radio 2 family, sharing a photo with Scott and the team. Mills was dismissed following allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy under 16, which were first known to the BBC in 2017. Although police questioned him under caution in 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service rejected the case in 2019 due to insufficient evidence. The BBC admitted its awareness of the allegations dating back to 2017.

In May, Daily Mail journalist Katie Hind reported that Scott Mills is suing the BBC for unfair dismissal. Mills, who was employed for 28 years, believes he was made a scapegoat by then director-general Tim Davie, who adopted a zero-tolerance stance amid recent scandals involving Huw Edwards, Gregg Wallace, and Jermaine Jenas. Sara Cox is scheduled to start her Breakfast Show tenure next week





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