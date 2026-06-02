Tina Fey Celebrates 25 Years of Marriage with Jeff Richmond, Shares Humorous Insights on Longevity

Tina Fey opened up about her 25-year marriage to Jeff Richmond on The Tonight Show, highlighting their quiet anniversary celebration, early relationship dynamics, and the secret to their lasting partnership, all while reflecting on their professional collaborations and public appearances.

Tina Fey recently spoke about her enduring marriage to comedian Jeff Richmond as they approach their 25th wedding anniversary. The 56-year-old actress, celebrated for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock , shared insights during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon .

The couple, who married in 2001, are parents to daughters Alice, 20, and Penelope, 14. Fallon congratulated them, prompting Fey to playfully tell the audience, "So, you all were wrong!

" referencing那些 doubted their union would last. She described their lowkey anniversary celebration, which included a quiet weekend at a hotel, poolside relaxation, and a child-free shopping trip. Fey also reflected on their early relationship, noting they met in Chicago in the early 1990s at Del Close's ImprovOlympic Theater. She emphasized the maturity and respect from the start, citing their nine-year age gap as beneficial.

Their 2001 Greek Orthodox ceremony marked the beginning of a partnership that has spanned decades. Fey and Richmond have also collaborated professionally, notably on the Mean Girls Broadway musical adaptation. Their dynamic has drawn public commentary, including from Alec Baldwin, who once quipped about their height difference but later praised Richmond's talent and warmth. Despite keeping a low profile, the couple occasionally appears together at events, such as the Broadway opening of Death Becomes Her and the Mean Girls premiere.

Fey previously revealed a humorous secret to their lasting marriage: separate bathrooms, joking that if that's not possible, one partner can use a McDonald's restroom. She continues to balance family life with her career, recently starring in the Netflix series The Four Seasons, with its second season released in May. The couple's story highlights a blend of personal compatibility, shared creative pursuits, and a pragmatic approach to marital harmony





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tina Fey Jeff Richmond Anniversary Marriage The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Celebrity Couples Mean Girls 30 Rock Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeff Brazier in Talks to Join Strictly Come Dancing Three Years After Son Bobby's FinalJeff Brazier is reportedly considering an offer to join Strictly Come Dancing, following his son Bobby's success in 2023. The presenter has been approached by BBC bosses and is tempted, despite past reluctance. He would join a revamped show with new hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. The news comes amid personal changes for Jeff, including becoming a grandfather and separating from his wife.

Read more »

Jeff Goldblum thinks Manchester is fantastic - he's seen more than you'd expect'I’ve never seen an audience so welcoming'

Read more »

Actor Jeff Goldblum serenaded by 'lovely' Glasgow crowd on first Scotland visitThe Hollywood star performed at the Theatre Royal on Monday evening which came as his first ever visit to Scotland

Read more »