Tina Fey Defuses 'Manspreading' Controversy with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Knicks Game

Tina Fey addressed the viral backlash over Timothée Chalamet's seating posture at a New York Knicks game, calling the criticism nonsense and emphasizing the friendly atmosphere with Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Tina Fey has finally addressed the viral moment when Timothée Chalamet was accused of 'manspreading' next to her at a New York Knicks game. Speaking on the 'New Heights' podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, Fey offered a lighthearted take, emphasizing that there was no conflict.

She praised both Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who was also seated nearby, describing them as friendly and delightful. Fey humorously turned the focus on herself, noting that while Chalamet spread his legs forward, she was taking up space in the back with her own posture, quipping, "As Amy Poehler would say, 'God is fair.

'" She reiterated, "We had no beef. " The incident had sparked a wave of online criticism last month, with many social media users harshly judging Chalamet's seating posture. Some accused him of disrespecting elders, particularly Fey, while others simply mocked him. Fey, however, dismissed any negativity, explaining that the group, which included Tracy Morgan, was simply joking around and enjoying the game, which the Knicks won.

She also shared that she was invited by her longtime friend Tracy Morgan, who is well-connected in the celebrity-filled courtside seats, often greeting figures like Spike Lee and John Leguizamo. Beyond澄清 the viral moment, Fey also touched on her role promoting the second season of her Netflix series, 'The Four Seasons.

' In a separate interview, she responded to speculation about potentially succeeding Lorne Michaels as the head of 'Saturday Night Live. ' Fey expressed confidence in Michaels's longevity but highlighted her own strengths as a showrunner, focusing on building a positive and skilled team. Her comments on 'New Heights' reflect her characteristic wit, defusing a viral controversy with humor and grace while downplaying any notion of discord among the star-studded group at the basketball game





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Tina Fey Timothée Chalamet Kylie Jenner New York Knicks Manspreading New Heights Podcast Viral Moment Celebrity Feud Tracy Morgan The Four Seasons

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