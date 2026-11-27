Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, known as Mr Tinder, faces rape charges after an incident at The Groucho Club. The club faced temporary closure and new licensing conditions as a result of the allegations.

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin has been formally charged with rape following an alleged incident at The Groucho Club in London, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the man once celebrated as the dating app world's most successful user. The 36-year-old, who built a global public profile under the moniker Mr Tinder after accumulating a record-breaking volume of user interactions, now faces serious criminal proceedings in the heart of the capital.

Core Charges And Legal Timeline

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin was officially charged with rape alongside two additional counts of assault by penetration, charges that carry severe legal weight and will define the upcoming judicial process. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service authorized these charges on Friday, September 11, following an extensive and detailed two-year investigation into the allegations made by a female victim.

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The initial legal appearance took place at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 2, where the preliminary matters of the case were addressed before the jurisdiction was transferred for more serious handling. Tomlin has been released on bail during this interim period, but his legal obligations remain strict as he prepares for the next phase of court proceedings.

The Groucho Club Licensing Review

The Groucho Club, an exclusive and historically significant establishment located in Soho, was forced to temporarily suspend its operations in response to the serious nature of the allegations against Tomlin. This iconic venue, known for hosting a wide array of British celebrities and creative figures, saw its operating license placed under intense scrutiny by authorities in late 2024.

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Swiss art dealers who own the property successfully fought to regain their operating rights in January 2025, but this restoration of status came with stringent new conditions designed to enhance safety and accountability. Under the revised licensing terms, members are strictly limited to inviting only four guests onto the premises at any one time.

Furthermore, the new regulations mandate that members must personally accompany their guests at all times while inside the club, a significant departure from previous norms that aimed to increase oversight and reduce the potential for unmonitored incidents in private areas.

From Viral Fame To Criminal Proceedings

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin's rise to prominence began in 2015 when he created his dating profile, eventually amassing more than 48,000 likes across the platform. His status as Mr Tinder was cemented in 2017 when he received a then-world-record 14,600 likes in a single year, a statistic that propelled him into mainstream media and television appearances on shows such as Celebs Go Dating, This Morning, and Dinner Date.

At the peak of his digital popularity, Tomlin was reportedly securing up to 40 matches per day, a level of engagement that translated into a celebrity lifestyle and a high profile within London's social circles. This sudden shift from viral internet fame to a defendant in a high-profile criminal case represents one of the most precipitous declines in public reputation in recent British news history.

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Next Court Date And Victim Support

Stefan-Pierre Tomlin is scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 30, where the case will likely move toward a pre-trial review or sentencing depending on judicial decisions. This appearance is a critical juncture in the legal timeline, as it determines the future trajectory of the prosecution and the potential timeline for a full trial.

Police spokespersons have emphasized that the alleged victim is currently receiving comprehensive support from specialist officers assigned to the case, ensuring that her welfare remains a priority throughout the lengthy legal process. The outcome of these proceedings will not only impact Tomlin's personal freedom but also serve as a significant case study regarding accountability in elite social spaces.