Tinder Swindler Shimon Hayut Arrested in Georgia on Fraud Charges

Shimon Hayut, known as the 'Tinder Swindler,' was arrested in Georgia on fraud charges, facing potential extradition to Germany. The arrest marks a significant turn of events for a man who has been linked to romance fraud and financial crimes across multiple countries.

For a man accustomed to the finer things in life, the current circumstances of Shimon Hayut 's confinement must represent a significant adjustment. It's safe to say that a minimum three-month stay in Kutaisi Penitentiary Establishment No. 2, a grimly named institution, was not part of Hayut's anticipated itinerary when he arrived in Batumi, Georgia , last weekend. He claimed to be there for a short vacation.

His travel plans were abruptly altered upon arrival when law enforcement, acting on an Interpol warrant, apprehended him. After hours of questioning, the 34-year-old, also known by various aliases, was detained on fraud allegations originating from Germany, pending extradition proceedings. If convicted in Germany, he faces a potential ten-year prison sentence. His lawyer, international criminal law expert Sagiv Rotenberg, confirmed to The Mail on Sunday that Hayut was understandably 'not happy' during their phone conversation after his court appearance. Rotenberg stated that the conditions within the jail were difficult. Hayut complained of being constantly handcuffed behind his back. Furthermore, Hayut expressed concerns about the other inmates, highlighting that prison in Georgia is particularly harsh, despite having served time in other facilities. This turn of events is a stark contrast to the life of Shimon Hayut, globally recognized as the 'Tinder Swindler,' whose name has become synonymous with romance fraud and audacious financial crimes. Despite a complex web of criminal charges across multiple countries, he had a remarkable ability to evade legal consequences. Allegations of money laundering, cryptocurrency fraud, and identity theft have trailed in his wake, but it is the 'Tinder Swindler' moniker that has cemented his notoriety. The 2022 Netflix documentary of the same name was a sensation, becoming one of the streaming giant's most-watched documentaries that year. The documentary revealed that Hayut, the son of a rabbi, utilized the dating app Tinder to attract a series of international dates. He would then orchestrate whirlwind romances, complete with private jet trips and stays in luxurious hotels, before defrauding them of millions of dollars and disappearing. It's estimated that he may have stolen £8.7 million from multiple alleged victims. One victim, Norwegian software designer Cecilie Fjellhoy, even ended up in a psychiatric ward after giving him £185,000 in a matter of weeks. Until now, he had not been charged with any crimes committed after 2011. This recent arrest is connected to charges of defrauding a Berlin-based woman, who alleges she was the victim of a £38,000 scam. Another of his victims, 38-year-old Swedish businesswoman Pernilla Sjoholm, reacted to the news of his arrest with the word 'finally.' 'I am the biggest fan of the German police force right now,' she told the MoS from her home in Stockholm. 'I would like to give them a big salute because they appear to have done what no other country has managed to do, which is ensuring he has to face some repercussion for his actions. It doesn’t matter that it’s not my case. One woman’s justice is justice for everyone.’ Pernilla, who appeared in the documentary, first encountered Hayut, using the alias ‘Simon Leviev’ on Tinder in early 2018. Despite no romantic connection, they became fast friends, their relationship unfolding through meetings across Europe, from Amsterdam and Rome to Mykonos. 'It was a love bombing through friendship', she remembers of the apparently caring Hayut, who would check on her regularly and surprise her with impromptu visits. 'He is a shapeshifter. So for some women he was the glamorous man flying in private jets, but for me he was someone who went to museums and coffee shops, because I’m not interested in the other stuff.’ Hayut, as he did with other women he met on Tinder, presented himself to Pernilla as the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and a successful diamond dealer himself, using this 'legend' as a pretext for requesting money. In line with his established modus operandi, he would make frantic phone calls, claiming his business rivals had frozen his bank accounts or were extorting him, and appealing for financial assistance





