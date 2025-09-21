Tinder Swindler' Shimon Hayut Faces Jail Time in Georgia

The infamous 'Tinder Swindler', Shimon Hayut, is in custody in Georgia, facing extradition and possible jail time for fraud charges in Germany. This marks a significant shift from his life of luxury and deception, as revealed in the Netflix documentary.

Shimon Hayut , widely known as the ' Tinder Swindler ,' finds himself in stark contrast to his former jet-setting lifestyle, as he begins a minimum three-month stint in Kutaisi Penitentiary Establishment No 2 in Georgia . This marks a significant shift for a man accustomed to luxury, following his arrest in Batumi last weekend. Law enforcement officials, acting on an Interpol warrant related to fraud allegations in Germany, apprehended Hayut upon his arrival.

The 34-year-old, who uses multiple aliases, faces potential extradition and up to a decade in prison if convicted. His lawyer, Sagiv Rotenberg, described Hayut's displeasure with the harsh prison conditions, including constant handcuffing and challenges from other inmates. This turn of events is a far cry from the lavish lifestyle Hayut cultivated, marked by audacious financial crimes and romance fraud. His name is synonymous with conning individuals through elaborate schemes, particularly through the dating app Tinder. The 2022 Netflix documentary 'The Tinder Swindler' brought his exploits to global attention, revealing how he lured women into whirlwind romances, promising private jets and luxury hotels before swindling them out of millions. Hayut allegedly stole an estimated £8.7 million from numerous victims. Previously, he had managed to evade charges for crimes committed after 2011. However, his recent arrest stems from defrauding a Berlin-based woman of £38,000. The news of Hayut's arrest brought relief to his victims, including Pernilla Sjoholm, who expressed her admiration for the German police. She views this as a victory for all victims of his scams, recognizing that one woman's justice is justice for everyone. Sjoholm, who appeared in the Netflix documentary, met Hayut, using the alias 'Simon Leviev', on Tinder in early 2018. Despite the lack of a romantic spark, they quickly developed a friendship, marked by meetings across Europe. Sjoholm described Hayut's approach as 'love bombing through friendship,' characterized by constant contact and surprise visits. Hayut adapted his persona to each woman's preferences, presenting himself differently depending on their interests. Like other victims, Hayut presented himself as the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev, fabricating a 'legend' to gain their trust and money. His modus operandi involved fabricated emergencies, claiming business enemies had frozen his accounts or were extorting him, and pleading for financial assistance





