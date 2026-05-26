Tiny Robot Paves the Way for Precise Surgical Functions

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, have developed a tiny robot that can perform five surgical functions wirelessly and navigate across soft and uneven surfaces. The robot has been tested on biological tissue models and shows promising results.

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, have developed a tiny seed-sized robot that can navigate across soft and uneven surfaces to perform five surgical functions wirelessly.

The miniature robot, measuring 4.4 mm in length and controlled by weak magnetic fields, can move, cut biological tissues, release drugs, grip and store tissue samples, or generate heat remotely at any one time. It takes under a second to switch between these functions.

The robotic system has been tested on biological tissue models, including chicken liver, and results show that it can cut through tissues, dispense particles simulating drug particles, grip and store tissue samples, and generate localised heat after being induced by magnetic fields. The team has overcome key robotics challenges by developing a device for controlling movements that is activated by magnetic fields, and they have designed the robot to have different regions that respond to magnetic fields differently, allowing the robot to perform multiple functions.

The NTU robot adds a sixth movement, rolling, which allows it to spin around its own long axis, giving it finer control over its position and enabling it to navigate narrow, soft and irregular spaces. The robotic system also includes biocompatibility tests, which show that the materials used in the robot are non-toxic under experimental conditions





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robotics Surgical Functions Telepresence Medical Procedures Precision Medicine Nanorobotics Soft Robotics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Shoppers Praise ‘Idiot-Proof’ Robot Lawnmower with £87.90 Off Sale at YimblyShoppers are savoring the convenience of a 'smart' robot lawnmower, boasting task-saving features and competitive discounts on Yimbly, a subsidiary of Reach PLC.

Read more »

Robot Lawnmower Sells Out Amid UK Heatwave as Shoppers Sing PraisesShoppers have been raving about an 'idiot-proof' robot lawnmower that saves time and effort in the garden, with many praising its AI technology and whisper-quiet operation.

Read more »

The OBSBOT Tiny 3 webcam is a miniature-sized 4K wonderSmart, cool and tiny; this 4K webcam is not like the others.

Read more »

New Species of Tiny Blue Octopus Discovered in the GalápagosThe rare find is a reminder that there is biodiversity everywhere and it must be protected.

Read more »