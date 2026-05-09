This article provides tips for tall frequent flyers who struggle to fit into economy-class seats. The author shares a trick they learned from their mother to improve their chances of securing a seat upgrade, which involves politely inquiring about available bulkhead seats or empty rows when checking their bags at the desk.

My very first long-haul flight took place when I was just three years old... As the years passed, I grew taller - considerably taller... Squeezing myself into economy-class seats became increasingly difficult...

Whenever I travel long haul, I employ a trick... It's simpler if you have a checked bag, though it's perfectly possible without one... Whenever I check my luggage at the desk, I always politely enquire... Even without a checked bag, it's still worth joining the queue...

It's down to luck — if the flight is fully booked, it won't get you very far. However, many flights do have spare seats, and staff are often more than willing to move you





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Tips For Tall Frequent Flyers Travel Hacks Bulkhead Seats Economy-Class Seats Checked Bags

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