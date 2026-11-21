A diamond ring owned by Titanic survivor Lady Duff Gordon sold for 150000 at Henry Aldridge auction, alongside other artifacts including a postcard from operator Jack Phillips.

A diamond ring once worn by Lady Duff Gordon, a prominent survivor of the 1912 Titanic disaster, has been sold at auction for £150,000. The item was placed on the block at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Saturday, marking a significant moment for collectors of maritime history.

The solitaire piece held particular historical weight as the only piece of jewellery of any significance owned by Lady Duff Gordon that survived the tragedy. The loss of life in the sinking was severe, with 1,500 passengers and crew members perishing when the vessel struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. The ring was known within the Duff Gordon family as The Titanic Ring and is believed to have been part of her engagement jewelry set.

Also read Melania Trump Criticizes Yes People in New Amazon Series

The History and Controversy of the Ring

After the sinking, the ring remained within the Duff Gordon family, eventually passing to Lady Duff Gordon's grandson, John, the third Earl of Halsbury. As a British crossbencher peer and scientist, John kept the artifact treasured until his death, after which it remained in the family until this recent sale. The ring is a solitary diamond, a simple yet poignant relic of the woman who was among the most famous survivors of the catastrophe.

While the jewelry itself is a symbol of survival, the history surrounding the Duff Gordons is fraught with controversy. Lady Duff Gordon and her husband, Sir Cosmo, were first-class passengers who boarded the ship bound for the United States. During the evacuation, they escaped in Lifeboat No1, which had a maximum capacity of 40 people but was lowered into the water with only 12 individuals aboard.

Advertisement

Of those 12 passengers, seven were crew members. After being rescued by the RMS Carpathia, the Cunard liner that saved the survivors, Sir Cosmo reportedly presented a cheque for £5 to each of the men in the lifeboat. This gesture fueled speculation and lasting controversy that the Duff Gordons may have bribed the lifeboat crew to leave other passengers behind in the freezing Atlantic waters, out of fear that the boat would be swamped if it carried more weight.

Auction Highlights and Historical Artifacts

The auction featured other items of note alongside the ring. A ticket allowing the mother of a second-class passenger to view the ship depart from Southampton sold for £40,000. The ticket was addressed to the officer in charge and bore the instructions, Please allow Mr Talbot and 2 friends to view the S.S. Titanic, stamped second-class and dated April 10, 1912. A handwritten note on the reverse identified the group as Mrs Dibden plus two sisters.

Eliza Dibden carried this ticket on the Titanic. She was the mother of William Dibden, an 18-year-old from the New Forest in Hampshire who tragically died in the disaster. Accompanying the ticket in the auction lot was William's first communion certificate, dated Easter 1908, adding a deeply personal layer to the historical document. These items highlight the human stories behind the statistics of the sinking.

Another significant item sold was a postcard written by Jack Phillips, the Titanic's senior wireless operator. Phillips, aged 25, wrote the card to his sister, Elsie Phillips of Godalming, Surrey, on April 6, 1912. The card featured a photograph of the Titanic on the front and contained a message reading, Thanks very much for your letter. Having glorious weather, went to Cowes yesterday. Will write later before we sail.

Advertisement

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge described Jack Phillips as one of the true heroes of the disaster. Mr. Phillips remained at his post during the sinking, sending wireless messages that enlisted other ships to assist in the rescue effort. His actions were critical in saving lives, and this postcard serves as a rare tangible connection to his final days before the liner struck the iceberg on the evening of April 14.

Record-Breaking Sales and Previous Records

The sale of these items did not occur in isolation. The auction house noted that memorabilia from the Titanic continues to command incredible prices. In 2025, a gold pocket watch once owned by an elderly couple who drowned in the disaster sold for £1.78 million. This figure eclipsed the previous record of £1.56 million set a year earlier, which was for a gold watch presented to the captain of the RMS Carpathia.

The 18-carat Jules Jurgensen engraved watch sold for the record price was owned by Isidor Straus, a first-class passenger. His tragic story, along with that of his wife Ida, became one of the defining legends of the catastrophe. The couple was famously portrayed in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic, shown cradling each other as the ship sank. The watch was recovered from Isidor Straus's body along with other personal effects and returned to his family.

Isidor Straus originally received the watch in 1888 for his 43rd birthday, the same year he became a partner in New York's famed department store, Macy's. Tragically, while Isidor's body was found, Mrs. Straus's body was never recovered. These sales underscore the enduring fascination with the Titanic and the high value placed on artifacts that preserve the memory of those lost on the fateful evening of April 11, 1912, when the liner left Queenstown in Ireland for its final journey to New York.