TNA Wrestling has terminated referee Mike Romanella for violating conduct policies after it was revealed he worked in the adult film industry. Read about the incident and TNA's recent challenges.

TNA Wrestling has fired referee Mike Romanella, who performed under the ring name Mike Romo, following confirmation that he worked as an active participant in the adult film industry. The promotion determined that this outside employment constituted a direct violation of its strict personal conduct policy, leading to his immediate termination from the organization.

Discovery of Romanella's Side Employment

TNA Wrestling officials discovered that Mike Romanella was actively working in the adult film sector to supplement his income as a professional referee. The company received multiple emails containing links to his adult film performances as recently as the summer prior to his dismissal. According to reports from Fightful, TNA Wrestling clarified that the situation would have been handled differently if the videos had been leaked to the public without his knowledge. Because Romanella was an active participant in the production of these films, the company deemed his actions a breach of contract and company rules.

Also read EastEnders: Kathleen-Angel seeks AI advice for bleeding symptoms as Ant tracks her location

Incident During Calgary Television Taping

Mike Romanella was in Calgary, Alberta, last week to serve as a referee for a scheduled TNA Wrestling television taping. During the event, the company executed its enforcement of the personal conduct policy by escorting him out of the venue. The Daily Mail contacted TNA Wrestling for an official comment regarding the specific circumstances of his removal. Romanella was reportedly given the opportunity to provide an exit interview and present his side of the story to management before the final decision was made.

Management Decision and Employee Response

Despite receiving a formal exit interview where he made his case, Mike Romanella's employment with TNA Wrestling was ultimately terminated. The organization maintained that his active involvement in the adult film industry was incompatible with his role as a public-facing official for the promotion. As of the time of the report, Mike Romanella has not released any public statement regarding his departure or his explanation for the actions that led to his termination.

Advertisement

TNA Wrestling's Turbulent 2026 Operational Context

This personnel change occurs during a difficult period for TNA Wrestling, which has experienced significant operational challenges throughout 2026. The promotion recently launched its weekly program, Thursday Night iMPACT!, on the AMC Network in January. The company has also navigated a complex relationship with WWE, featuring talent exchanges specifically with WWE's NXT promotion. The firing of a long-standing referee like Mike Romanella adds to the narrative of instability and high-profile changes within the organization during this transitional year.

Upcoming Special Programming and Future Outlook

TNA Wrestling is scheduled to air a special episode of its weekly show this Thanksgiving. This broadcast will feature never-before-seen matches from the promotion's extensive history. The company continues to operate amidst the backdrop of its new television partnership and its ongoing collaborative efforts with WWE. The termination of Mike Romanella remains an isolated incident within the broader scope of TNA Wrestling's current business operations and programming schedule.