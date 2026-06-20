Toby-Alexander Smith Discusses Postnatal Depression, Role-Modeling for Daughters, and New Film with Joan Collins

In an extensive interview, EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith reveals his personal battle with postnatal depression, his commitment to being a positive influence for his two daughters, and his concerns about online misogyny. He also discusses his new film, A Murder Between Friends, starring alongside Dame Joan Collins.

Toby-Alexander Smith has opened up about his personal experience with postnatal depression and his desire to serve as a positive male role model for his two daughters.

The actor, aged 35, is widely recognized for his portrayal of Gray Atkins in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He shares his children, Bonnie and Nell, with his wife, Amy Walsh, an actress known for her role in Emmerdale. Their first daughter, Bonnie, was born in 2021, followed by their second daughter, Nell, in March of this year. In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Toby discussed his mental health journey following the birth of their first child.

He reflected on how his wife, Amy, had previously explored a postnatal depression storyline on Emmerdale while she was pregnant, which meant he was already aware of the signs to monitor in her. However, he soon realized that he himself was exhibiting similar symptoms, stating, "My wife Amy had actually done a postnatal depression storyline on Emmerdale when she was pregnant, and so I sort of knew all the signs to look out for in her.

And I was watching her like a hawk, only to realise that some of those same symptoms were showing up in myself.

" Toby described the emotional intensity of that period, noting the significant highs and lows, feelings of helplessness, and at times, a sense of failure. He emphasized the overwhelming sensation of not being able to cope and how it can insidiously creep up on a person. He and Amy, who he praised for their strong communication, supported each other through this challenging time, which helped them identify the issue early.

Through his research into mental health, Toby discovered a community of men undergoing similar experiences, highlighting the lack of reference points for fathers. He expressed optimism about the growing conversations around paternal mental health, calling it "amazing and, you know, so important.

" Channeling his experiences into creative work, Toby co-wrote and starred in a short film titled Finding Calm, alongside Amy. The film portrays a first-time father grappling with feelings of disconnect from his son, offering a narrative that mirrors Toby's own struggles. Beyond his mental health advocacy, Toby spoke passionately about his role as a male figure in his daughters' upbringing. He acknowledged the unique challenges of raising girls in today's societal climate, describing it as a "scarier time.

" His profound love and pride for his daughters are evident, but he also voiced significant concerns regarding the influence of the manosphere and online content. Toby expressed hope for a monumental shift in digital culture before his daughters engage more deeply with technology and media.

He cited the current noise on social media as "really not good and very unpleasant," and he dreads the thought of his daughters, in a few years, encountering the harmful conversations often perpetuated by boys and men online. He believes that "something's got to give" and is hopeful for a transformative change. Toby and Amy married in 2023 after three years together in a picturesque ceremony at the Talici Hill Rustic Villa in Montenegro.

Their relationship began after meeting in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, with romance blossoming a year later. They shared with OK! magazine that their wedding day was "the most perfect day," which "surpassed all my expectations and more.

" Amy also detailed meaningful gifts she received, particularly a family heirloom ring from her sister Kimberley-their grandmother's ring-which she wore on her little finger to have her grandparents symbolically present. Additionally, she borrowed a pair of Chanel earrings valued at £1,500 as her "something borrowed," a gesture arranged by her bridesmaids. In terms of his professional endeavors, Toby's latest project is the Amazon Prime movie A Murder Between Friends, a murder-mystery crime-comedy co-starring and co-produced by Dame Joan Collins.

The film, directed by Mark Rozzano, features Dame Joan as a "showbiz sleuth" named Francesca Carlyle. Toby's character is a guest at a reunion held at a grand country estate owned by a celebrity true-crime TV host. The plot centers on six old friends whose gathering turns deadly when a murder occurs in the hot tub, prompting them to seek the hostess's help to identify the killer before another strike.

This role follows his acclaimed, though controversial, tenure on EastEnders and marks a new creative chapter for the actor





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Postnatal Depression Male Role Model Toby-Alexander Smith Eastenders Amy Walsh Mental Health Daughters Manosphere A Murder Between Friends Joan Collins

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