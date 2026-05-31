Toby-Alexander Smith Praises 'Old School' Professionalism of Joan Collins During Film Collaboration

Actor Toby-Alexander Smith, known for his role as Gray Atkins in EastEnders, shares his experience working with Joan Collins on the set of the new murder mystery 'A Murder Between Friends.' Smith lauds Collins's professionalism, sharpness, and generosity, calling the collaboration a career honor. He also discusses the timeless advice she offered and hints at a possible explosive return for his soap character.

Toby-Alexander Smith has opened up about his experience working alongside the legendary Joan Collins on the set of their new murder mystery film, A Murder Between Friends .

Smith, 35, who is best known for his portrayal of the villainous Gray Atkins in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, stars as Sydney in the upcoming film, while Collins, at 93, takes on the role of the glamorous and astute 'showbiz sleuth' Francesca Carlyle. Collins also co-produced the movie alongside Percy Gibson and writer Mark Rozzano. In a candid interview with The Daily Mail, Smith expressed profound admiration for the iconic actress, describing the collaboration as a career highlight.

Smith gushed about the professionalism and warmth he encountered, stating that it was an honour to share the screen with someone of Collins's stature. He noted that she possesses an incredible sharpness and gravitas, remarking that she likely knew her lines better than any other cast member. He emphasized her generosity with stories from her lengthy career, calling her a "formidable woman" and a "tour de force" on set.

The actor reflected on the wisdom she imparted during the two-week shoot, highlighting the enduring value of old-school professionalism: being punctual, knowing one's lines, and maintaining proper set etiquette. According to Smith, these principles, though seemingly simple, are often overlooked by many in the industry and are fundamental to a lasting career. The film itself centers on a group of six old friends whose reunion at the sprawling estate of a celebrity true-crime presenter turns deadly.

After a night of celebration, one of them is found murdered under bizarre circumstances. With suspicion and tension mounting among the group, they turn to their famous hostess, Francesca Carlyle, to help solve the case before the killer strikes again. A Murder Between Friends is scheduled for release on digital platforms on June 15. In other news, Smith's thoughts also turned to his former EastEnders character.

Recent rumors suggest that Gray Atkins may be returning to the soap opera four years after his imprisonment for the murders of Chantelle Atkins, Tina Carter, and Kush Kazemi. Smith did not rule out a comeback, describing the part as a "gift" and expressing fascination with the psychological impact of four years in prison on the character.

A source indicated that Gray's return would be "explosive," involving his estranged second wife Chelsea Fox and their son Jordan, and would feature unfinished business in Walford. The BBC has been contacted for comment. Keywords: Joan Collins, Toby-Alexander Smith, A Murder Between Friends, EastEnders, Gray Atkins retur





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