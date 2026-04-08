Today Show's Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager's Cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2

During a live broadcast of the Today Show, Craig Melvin inadvertently revealed Jenna Bush Hager's secret cameo in the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, creating an awkward but humorous moment on air. The incident highlighted Hager’s expansion in the entertainment industry and the highly anticipated sequel.

During a live broadcast of the Today Show , co–host Craig Melvin inadvertently revealed a secret regarding Jenna Bush Hager 's involvement in the upcoming sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada. The unexpected revelation, which occurred during a discussion about the highly anticipated movie, left Bush Hager visibly surprised and the studio in a moment of playful awkwardness.

Melvin, in a seemingly innocent comment, disclosed that Bush Hager has a cameo in the film, catching her off guard and prompting a humorous response from her fellow co–hosts. The incident highlights the spontaneity of live television and the occasional slip–ups that can occur even in a carefully orchestrated environment, providing a lighthearted moment for viewers and a memorable experience for the show's cast. The reveal underscored the dynamic between the hosts, showcasing their ability to navigate unexpected situations with humor and camaraderie, as the team had a quick exchange, with the other co–host joking that Melvin should not be told anything. The light-hearted exchange was a testament to the team’s ability to move forward quickly. \The anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to be released in theaters on May 1st, nearly two decades after the original film's release. The film promises to bring back beloved characters and explore new facets of the high–fashion world that captivated audiences in the original movie. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are returning in their iconic roles, with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also reprising their roles. The plot delves into the evolving landscape of the fashion industry, as Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, navigates the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces challenges from new competitors. The sequel introduces a host of new characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, and B.J. Novak, enriching the narrative with fresh perspectives and dynamics. This installment will delve deeper into the lives and careers of those who have been introduced in the previous film, giving a modern take and modern twist to a now-classic movie. The film will be looking to follow the success of the first film, which was a box office hit. The filming locations across New York and Milan have generated excitement among fans, who have eagerly anticipated behind–the–scenes glimpses. The film is looking to explore the same cut–throat world of high fashion that made the first film such a success. \This incident follows Bush Hager's recent ventures into the entertainment industry, marking a notable expansion of her professional endeavors. Bush Hager's foray into scripted television production was announced on Tuesday, where she is set to executive produce the upcoming NBC drama Protection. This marks her first venture into television production. This is in addition to her film credit in the Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. This multifaceted approach to her career demonstrates a willingness to explore different creative avenues, and it adds another interesting layer to her career. Her increasing involvement in the film and television sectors suggests a deliberate move towards expanding her presence in the entertainment industry. The news and information surrounding this cameo has made for great discussion on the Today Show. Bush Hager's involvement in The Devil Wears Prada 2 suggests a continuation of her growing presence in the entertainment industry, while the team at Today will continue to cover this development and more





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Jenna Bush Hager Craig Melvin The Devil Wears Prada 2 Today Show Film Cameo

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