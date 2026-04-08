Today Show's Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager's Secret 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Cameo

On the Today show, co-host Craig Melvin unintentionally revealed that Jenna Bush Hager has a cameo in the upcoming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'. The unexpected disclosure happened while discussing the highly anticipated sequel, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Hager's reaction and the subsequent banter amongst the hosts created an amusing moment, highlighting her expanding career beyond her work as a television personality. The film is set to release on May 1st, adding further interest in Hager's new role.

During a live broadcast of the Today show, co-host Craig Melvin unintentionally revealed a secret about his colleague, Jenna Bush Hager . The unexpected disclosure occurred while the hosts were discussing the upcoming sequel to the iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada. Melvin, in a moment of surprise, announced that Hager had a cameo in the highly anticipated film.

The slip-up immediately caused a stir in the studio, leaving Hager visibly shocked and leading to an amusing exchange amongst the co-hosts, followed by a comical moment. The initial shock was followed by a humorous reaction from another co-host, Savannah Guthrie, who commented on Melvin's tendency to reveal sensitive information. Melvin, realizing his blunder, offered an apology, attempting to downplay the situation by suggesting he believed the information was already public knowledge. He was quickly corrected by Guthrie who found the whole situation hilarious. The incident added a layer of fun and spontaneity to the morning show, leading to a momentary diversion from the scheduled segment.\The reveal centered around Hager's involvement in The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel that has generated significant buzz since its announcement. The original film, released nearly two decades ago, became a cultural phenomenon, achieving remarkable success at the box office and influencing the fashion industry significantly. The new film will see the return of Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the ruthless editor of Runway magazine. Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will also reprise their roles. The story promises a contemporary twist, focusing on Miranda's navigation of the declining traditional magazine publishing industry and her conflicts with Blunt's character, now a powerful executive. The film, directed by an accomplished team, filmed on location in New York and Milan, has already generated excitement from fans, who have been getting a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments. The cast includes a slew of new faces, adding to the intrigue, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen and BJ Novak. The film is set to be released on May 1st.\Jenna Bush Hager's foray into acting is not entirely new. Although details of her specific role in the film were not immediately available, it marks a significant development in her career. Beyond her media work, Hager has previously appeared in the Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story in 2024. Furthermore, this year saw the announcement of her foray into the scripted television space as she is set to executive produce the upcoming NBC drama series, Protection. The accidental revelation of her cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, while unplanned, highlights the multifaceted nature of her career and her willingness to explore new creative avenues. The Today show hosts' reaction and the immediate playful recovery underscore the dynamic of their on-air relationships and their ability to handle such unexpected moments with humor and professionalism. The incident provided a lively interlude within the news program, adding to the entertainment value of the show and generating interest in both Hager's upcoming role and the eagerly anticipated sequel





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