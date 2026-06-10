Todd and Julie Chrisley Sue Former Legal Team for $25 Million Over Mistakes in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

The Chrisleys, who were pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2025, alleged that their former legal team misrepresented themselves and lacked experience in handling a high-profile federal criminal prosecution. They also claimed that their former lawyer steered them into an investment opportunity and exploited his position to benefit himself and his family.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have sued their former legal team for 'in excess of $25 million' over what they say were critical mistakes that led to their 2022 convictions on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges in Georgia.

The Chrisleys alleged that their former lawyer Chris Anulewicz, and his one-time law firm Balch & Bingham, made 'a catastrophic, unforced error' in their work on the case. The legal team failed to flag to the court the prosecution's use of illegally-obtained evidence in the trial, which the couple claimed cost them an estimated $25 million in income, their TV show, and their reputations





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Todd Chrisley Julie Chrisley Bank Fraud Tax Evasion Legal Team Chris Anulewicz Balch & Bingham Derivative Evidence Warehouse Search Investigators Warrant Experience Misrepresentation High-Profile Notoriety Investment Opportunity Exploitation Corruption News Conference Remorse Pardon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vile Dr Todd exits Emmerdale as sex assault victim Charity gets shattering newsCharity's facing this all on her own.

Read more »

Emmerdale star confirms Mary's involvement in sexual assault aftermathA number of people fell for Dr Todd's charm.

Read more »

Sue Bird Explains Reason for Split from Megan Rapinoe After Ten YearsWNBA legend Sue Bird opened up about her split from USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe, explaining that they grew apart after nearly a decade together. The couple announced their separation in April, ending an engagement that never led to marriage. Bird emphasized they remain on great terms with no bad blood, even as they discontinue their joint podcast. Reflecting on their relationship, Bird noted that while the breakup was difficult, their love and respect endure, and they continue to value their shared history and community support.

Read more »

Former Model Julie Bramwell Reflects on Her Incredible CareerJulie Bramwell, a former model from Liverpool, shares her experiences of working with top names in fashion and photography, and meeting unlikely stars in the 80s.

Read more »