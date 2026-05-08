Todd Meadows, 25, Dies at Sea After Falling Overboard

Todd Meadows, a Deadliest Catch star, died at sea after falling overboard into the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. He was 25.

Have YOU got a story? EmailThe Deadliest Catch has released heartbreaking footage of Todd Meadows days before his death at sea aged 25. Meadows - who was thrown overboard aboard Captain Rick Shelford's Aleutian Lady fishing vessel in February- told the cameras that it was one of his 'dreams' to work in Alaska .

The Discovery show released a minute long behind-the-scenes clip in memory of the fallen deckhand on YouTube Friday. In it Meadows could be seen tending to some of his deckhand duties off of the fishing vessel as he said: 'We are ready to get out there and get fishing.

'It's been one of my dreams and goals to make it up here. I’ve been to Alaska a few times, but never to fish, just to vacation and to hang out with family. And everything up here that I have experienced so far is just so much bigger. Everything is scaled up.

Smells different, feels different.

' The most heartbreaking part of the video comes when he talks about his three young children and also the massive risk of a job like this. The Deadliest Catch has released heartbreaking footage of Todd Meadows days before his death at sea aged 25 Meadows - who was thrown overboard aboard Captain Rick Shelford's Aleutian Lady fishing vessel (pictured) in February- told the cameras that it was one of his 'dreams' to work in Alaska Meadows said: 'There's a lot of risk that comes into it but just want my kids to know that I want them to work toward your dreams and goals.

'Don't let anything slow you down. Yeah it's gonna be fun. I am just fortunate that I fell in love with it.

' The video began with a quote from former US President John F. Kennedy which read: 'We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea... we are going back from whence we came.

' It has previously been revealed that cameras were rolling when Meadows was thrown overboard but the show will not air any of the footage out of respect for his loved ones. Last month it was revealed that the reality star fell overboard into the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska on February 25, despite a desperate rescue attempt by others aboard Captain Rick Shelford's Aleutian Lady fishing vessel.

Deckhand Trey John Green III, 30, previously recalled the moment a harness snapped as the crew fought to save the young fisherman and did 'everything they could' to help him. Meadows's death certificate reveals he died from 'drowning with probable hypothermia' and 'submersion of body in cold water', per TMZ. The public document confirms deckhand Meadows was pronounced dead at 5.15pm on February 25 in an 'accident' aboard the Aluetian Lady crab vessel in the Bering Sea.

The Discovery show released a minute long behind-the-scenes clip in memory of the fallen deckhand on YouTube Friday. In it Meadows could be seen tending to some of his deckhand duties off of the fishing vessel as he said: 'We are ready to get out there and get fishing. The most heartbreaking part of the video comes when he talks about his three young children and also the massive risk of a job like this.

The clip began with a quote from former US President John F. Kennedy. Per the document, Meadows's body was cremated after being transported back to Anchorage. He is survived by his wife and three young children. An investigation into Meadows's death by the Coastguard is still ongoing - with his family previously voicing their hopes for 'justice' for the star.

It was previously revealed that Meadows was in the water for 'three or four minutes' before crew members were able to get him back on the boat, but by then he was already 'turning blue' with foam emerging out of his mouth and nose, Green told Page Six last month. The entire incident was reportedly captured from multiple angles by Discovery Channel cameras, as the crew performed CPR for 45 minutes in a vain attempt to revive him before the Captain halted the rescue efforts.

The Daily Mail previously reached out to the Discovery Channel and Captain Shelford for comment.

'We got him on the boat as fast as we possibly could; it just wasn't enough,' Green said, adding that Meadows's body was then wrapped in a tarp and placed in a freezer to preserve it. Green described the usually treacherous Bering Sea as 'flat' and 'calm' on that day, and said the weather was 'actually good.

' He added that the incident happened in the late afternoon when the sun was still out and visibility was high. Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows died at sea in February, aged just 25. Meadows died after falling overboard on February 25, despite a desperate rescue attempt by his crewmates aboard Captain Rick Shelford's Aleutian Lady fishing vessel. He said the water was 'only a degree or two above freezing' and the 'outside temperature was below freezin





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