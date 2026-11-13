Todd Russell Death Brant Webb Podcast Feud Beaconsfield Mine

Brant Webb reveals dislike for Todd Russell posthumously. Russell died at 54. The pair survived 2006 mine collapse. Details on their estrangement and the foundation they co-founded emerge now.

Tasmania is reeling from the death of Todd Russell, who passed away at age 54 on Monday night following a year-long battle with leukaemia. His passing has brought renewed attention to a complex and strained relationship with fellow mine disaster survivor Brant Webb, who recently stated he never liked his former workmate. The revelation surfaced on a podcast just days after Russell's death, highlighting a rift that long remained hidden from the public eye.

The Core Relationship Dynamics Unveiled

Brant Webb disclosed his true feelings during an interview with Robert McKnight for the program McKnight Tonight, which aired on Wednesday. When asked directly if he liked Todd Russell, Webb responded with a blunt no, clarifying that they did not hate each other but simply lacked common ground. He explained that their only shared experience was being trapped together for 14 days underground, noting they had "different views on life" and "where we were going." Webb described moments of conflict, including arguments while waiting in the rescue cage, stating that living in close quarters inevitably leads to frustration.

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Webb emphasized that the animosity stemmed from personal values rather than workplace disagreements. He revealed that he was deeply offended by Todd Russell's infidelity during his first marriage. Webb, described as a devoted family man, maintained a friendly relationship with Russell's ex-wife, Carolyn. The source indicated that Russell's "selfish" actions ensured the two men could never be mates, creating a boundary that persisted for decades despite their shared trauma.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

The estrangement between the two survivors was rooted in events that came to light years after the 2006 disaster. In a 2017 interview with Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair, Todd Russell and Carolyn Russell confirmed their separation due to his cheating. Carolyn stated there was "nothing there" and that trust was broken when other women entered the picture. Russell admitted in that interview that he was "not proud" of what he did, though he claimed it was in the past.

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Carolyn, who has since remarried Christopher Rundle, explained that while they tried to move forward, she could not forgive the betrayal. She noted that his infidelity was used against him during every subsequent argument. Todd Russell's daughter, Maddison, politely declined to comment on Webb's recent statements, citing that this is a "very personal and private time" for the family. Her father had remarried Woolworths employee Donna Baker before his death, who recently shared affectionate social media posts about him.

Medical Battle and Final Weeks

Before his death, Todd Russell endured a grueling eight-and-a-half-month stay at Launceston General Hospital fighting leukaemia. In the final days of his life, he faced a medical reality with no further options. Just six days before he passed, he wrote on social media about the emotional exhaustion of endless treatments and setbacks. He expressed that he had "nothing left to give" and that the time had come when he could no longer fight, marking the end of a long physical struggle.

Russell's funeral is scheduled for Monday and will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. His daughter confirmed the arrangements, ensuring his final wishes are respected by the community. The local town of Beaconsfield, with a population of just 1200 people, knew of the feud for years, viewing the public dispute as a known fact among residents who have followed both men's lives closely over the past two decades.

Legacy and Future Impact

Despite their personal differences and public revelations of discord, Todd Russell and Brant Webb established the Russell-Webb Legacy Foundation. This charity supports young people experiencing homelessness and funds local charities in Beaconsfield and throughout Tasmania. The organization serves as a testament to their professional cooperation, even if their personal bond was fractured. Webb stated after his podcast interview that he felt a weight lift, having kept his true feelings secret for 20 years about a man he felt did not respect him.

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The situation underscores the complex nature of survival trauma and long-term interpersonal dynamics. While the foundation continues its work, the family of Todd Russell focuses on mourning his loss. The community now balances respect for his survival and philanthropy with the acknowledgment of his personal failings and the resulting estrangement from one of his most famous colleagues.