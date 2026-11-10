Todd Russell Dies at 54 After Beaconsfield Mine Rescue and Leukaemia Battle

Todd Russell, the Beaconsfield mine survivor, has died at 54 following a battle with leukaemia. He was trapped 14 days in 2006 before becoming a community leader in Tasmania.

Todd Russell, the man who survived 14 days buried alive during the 2006 Beaconsfield Mine disaster, has died at the age of 54. Russell passed away at his home on Monday night, surrounded by his wife, children, and friends, just over a year after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia.

Final Battle and Medical Decision

Russell faced a prolonged medical struggle that included spending eight and a half months at Launceston General Hospital. Less than a week before his death, he posted on social media stating that his doctors no longer had suggested treatments to offer him.

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In his final public statement, Russell explained that the emotional exhaustion of enduring years of pain, appointments, and setbacks had left him with nothing left to give. He announced he would leave the hospital to spend his remaining days at home with his loved ones, acknowledging that there were no more medical options available.

2006 Disaster Survival Details

His survival story began in May 2006 when a 2.2-magnitude earth tremor triggered a rockfall inside the Beaconsfield gold mine. Russell and his workmate Brant Webb were trapped 900 meters underground after another miner, Larry Knight, was found deceased in the rubble.

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For four days, the pair survived in a tiny steel cage described as a rat's cage, sustaining themselves on a single muesli bar and groundwater. They were not discovered until Anzac Day and were finally rescued two weeks after the initial collapse.

Community Tributes and Legacy

Brant Webb, also a survivor of the incident, paid tribute to Russell on Tuesday. Webb noted that while they worked close to each other, he had not seen Russell much in the last eight months due to his hospitalization. Webb expressed deep sorrow and sent his thoughts to Russell's family.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff also issued a statement honoring Russell. Rockliff described Russell as someone who had the absolute pleasure of being known by many, extending his condolences to Russell's loved ones.

Post-Rescue Life and Mental Health Advocacy

After his rescue, Russell became a prominent figure in the Tasmanian Volunteer Fire Brigades, eventually retiring as the chief of the Beaconsfield Fire Brigade earlier this year. He was also known as a keen hunter and football fan.

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Russell was open about the mental health challenges he faced in the aftermath of the disaster. He described having a tough public exterior while struggling internally, noting that he was kept alive for a reason to speak at safety conventions and advocate for professional support.

Tasmanian Volunteer Fire Brigades Association state president Raz Stow highlighted Russell's commitment to his community and the positive impact he made in West Tamar. Russell is survived by his second wife, Donna Russell, and his children.