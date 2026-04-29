Toddbrook Reservoir Set to Reopen After Six-Year Restoration Following 2019 Near-Collapse

The Toddbrook Reservoir, which nearly collapsed in 2019, is being refilled after extensive repairs. The project includes the construction of a new spillway, reinstatement of the dam walkway, and plans for a new sailing club and park relandscaping. Meanwhile, three arrests have been made in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a local post office.

The Toddbrook Reservoir , originally constructed in 1840 to supply water to the Peak Forest and Macclesfield canals, is set to resume its critical functions after a comprehensive six-year restoration project.

The reservoir, which faced a near-catastrophic failure in 2019 due to heavy rainfall causing part of its spillway to collapse, prompted the evacuation of approximately 1,500 homes in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire. Emergency measures, including the deployment of an RAF helicopter to drop 400 bags of aggregate, were implemented to stabilize the dam wall and prevent a complete collapse.

The extensive repair work, which included the construction of a new overflow spillway, was completed in December, and authorities have now approved the refilling of the reservoir. Dilwyn Parry, the project manager for the Canal and River Trust, expressed optimism about the reservoir's future, stating that by late summer, it should be fully operational, resuming its vital role in supplying water to the canals and serving as a crucial resource for the local community.

The restoration project also encompasses the reinstatement of the former walkway across the dam wall crest and the construction of a new bridge over the spillway, which is expected to open to the public by autumn. Additionally, the reservoir will be restocked with fish, and plans are underway to establish a new sailing club. The surrounding Memorial Park, located near the spillway, will undergo relandscaping efforts, including the introduction of shrubs, spring bulbs, and mature trees.

The spillway structure, designed to manage water flow from Todd Brook and any reservoir overflow into the River Goyt, has been reinforced with concrete to ensure its durability. In unrelated news, local authorities have reported three arrests following a knifepoint robbery at a post office in the area





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Toddbrook Reservoir Whaley Bridge Reservoir Restoration Derbyshire Local Community

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