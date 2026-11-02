Toddler Dies in Collie House Fire WA Police Confirm Non Suspicious Death

A sixteen month old boy died after a house fire in Collie Western Australia. Police confirmed the death is not treated as suspicious following the tragic incident on Sunday.

A sixteen-month-old boy has died after being trapped in a severe house fire on Howie Place in the Western Australian town of Collie. Emergency services responded to the property at approximately 2:30 pm on Sunday, but despite rapid arrival, the toddler was found deceased inside his cot.

Core Fire Details and Rescue Efforts

Police confirmed that several occupants were present in the home when the blaze broke out. All adults were able to escape the burning structure safely. The tragic loss occurred because the child was asleep in a bedroom when the fire ignited there.

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The source of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue. Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of ignition, but the speed at which the flames spread prevented any successful rescue of the sleeping toddler.

Family Grief and Witness Accounts

Kea Close, the sister of the toddler's mother, provided detailed accounts of the heart-wrenching events to 7News. She stated that the family wishes to keep the boy's name private out of respect for their grief. Close described the scene as the mother stood outside with two of her other children.

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According to Close, the fire started in a bedroom while the boy was asleep. Her sister attempted to open the door to check on him but found the window combusted immediately. The smoke was so thick she could not see anything.

When the mother finally reached the cot, she found it engulfed in flames. Close noted there was absolutely nothing she could do to save the child. She described the family as being left heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of their little man.

Property Damage and Community Support

The fire caused catastrophic damage to the residence. Close reported that the flames burned with such intensity that the whole house is gone. The speed of the blaze meant that even a quick escape could not save the property or the child inside.

Despite the tragedy, the family has expressed deep gratitude for the support shown by the local community. Close thanked every single person who was present on the scene during the emergency response. The community's reaction has been described as absolutely amazing during this difficult time.

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Official Investigation and Next Steps

Western Australia Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. A spokesperson for WA Police stated to ABC News that the death of the child is not being treated as suspicious. This initial assessment helps guide the direction of the ongoing inquiry.

Standard procedure for such non-suspicious deaths involves preparing a formal report for the coroner. This report will document the facts gathered by police and emergency responders. The coroner will then review the evidence to determine the final official cause of death.

Collie is located approximately 200km south of Perth in the Great Southern region of Western Australia. The town is known for its strong community ties, which have been evident in the outpouring of support for the grieving family.

As the investigation proceeds, details regarding the specific cause of the fire may emerge. For now, the focus remains on supporting the family and completing the necessary legal and administrative steps required by the coronial office.