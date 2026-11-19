A two-year-old girl has died in Spennymoor after emergency services were called to a home on High Street. Police confirm the death is not suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Durham police have confirmed the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a residence on Spennymoor High Street. Emergency responders arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning, November 17, to discover the toddler unconscious. Despite immediate medical intervention, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 am when paramedics and police officers rushed to the private address. Upon arrival, first responders assessed the young girl and found her to be unresponsive. The speed of their response highlighted the urgency of the situation, but unfortunately, the outcome was fatal. A second individual present at the property was also injured and required hospitalization.

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Investigation Status and Police Statement

Officers from Durham Constabulary are leading the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. A spokesperson for the force stated that the death is not currently being treated as suspicious. This determination suggests that the incident is being viewed as a non-criminal matter at this early stage. However, investigators are taking all necessary steps to ensure a thorough understanding of the events that transpired.

The police have indicated that a detailed file will be prepared for the coroner. This documentation will include all relevant evidence, witness statements, and medical reports gathered during the initial response. The coroner will subsequently conduct an investigation to determine the specific medical cause of death and any other formal conclusions required by law.

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Ambulance Response and Hospital Transfer

The North East Ambulance Service was also involved in the emergency response. According to their official statement, the service was called to a private address on Spennymoor High Street at 9:40 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The discrepancy in the times mentioned by different services may reflect the moment the call was received versus the moment officers arrived on site.

Emergency dispatchers sent a significant resource package to the scene. This included one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic, and two full ambulance crews. Their primary immediate priority was to stabilize any living patients. While the toddler could not be saved, their efforts focused on providing critical care to the second patient involved in the incident.

Medical Treatment for Second Patient

The second person identified at the scene was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham (UHND). They were transported by road for further medical treatment after initial assessment by the paramedics on location. The specific nature of their injuries or medical condition has not been publicly disclosed. Authorities are maintaining privacy regarding the health status of the individual who survived the initial incident.

The hospital team at UHND is providing ongoing care for the patient. This care is separate from the police investigation, which focuses on the death of the child. The involvement of specialized ambulance staff indicates that the medical needs of the second patient were assessed as requiring professional hospital-level attention rather than just first aid.

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Support for the Affected Family

Durham Constabulary has issued a formal statement expressing their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased child. The spokesperson acknowledged the difficult time the family is currently enduring following the sudden loss. Police teams typically provide liaison support to families during such tragic events to help navigate the immediate procedural requirements.

The community in Spennymoor is likely to be affected by the news of this tragedy. Local residents on High Street may have witnessed the emergency response or are now aware of the incident. The police have not requested public assistance in the investigation as they do not consider the matter suspicious, but they remain open to any information that might aid the coroner's inquiry.