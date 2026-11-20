A three-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle at a Central Coast holiday park. Police have arrested a 47-year-old man. Authorities urge the public to provide any video footage of the incident to help the investigation.

A tragic incident occurred at the Blue Lagoon Beach Resort in Bateau Bay on the Central Coast of New South Wales, resulting in the death of a three-year-old boy. Emergency services responded to the holiday park following reports that a young child had been struck by a vehicle. The event took place around 7:30 pm on Friday, bringing a somber end to what was likely a family holiday in a popular coastal destination.

Details of the Vehicle Collision

Initial reports indicate that the toddler had been riding a scooter when he fell off. Immediately after the fall, he was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle. Paramedics arrived at the scene promptly and administered urgent treatment to the young boy. Despite their best efforts to stabilize his condition, the child could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the location. The driver of the four-wheel drive, identified as a 47-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital for mandatory testing as part of the standard procedure for such incidents.

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Police Investigation and Arrests

New South Wales Police have established a crime scene at the Blue Lagoon Beach Resort to facilitate a thorough investigation. Specialist officers are currently examining the area to gather physical evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal collision. The circumstances surrounding the crash are being treated with the highest level of scrutiny. A formal report detailing the findings will be prepared for the information of the coroner. This step is standard protocol in cases involving the sudden or violent death of a minor, ensuring an independent judicial review takes place.

Public Appeal for Video Footage

Authorities are actively seeking assistance from the public to aid the ongoing inquiry. Police have issued a urgent call for anyone who may have captured the incident or nearby activity on camera to come forward. Specifically, investigators are looking for any CCTV recordings, dashcam footage, or mobile phone videos that were recorded at or around the time of the accident. Such visual evidence is critical for determining the precise dynamics of the collision. Members of the public with this information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000. This anonymous tip line allows witnesses to provide information without fear of direct exposure.

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Impact on the Bateau Bay Community

Bateau Bay is a well-known village on the Central Coast, celebrated for its fishing opportunities and outdoor adventures. Activities such as swimming, bushwalking, hang gliding, and whale watching draw many visitors to the area. The resort where the incident occurred, Blue Lagoon Beach Resort, is a family-friendly holiday park. This tragic event has cast a shadow over the community, which is accustomed to a peaceful and recreational atmosphere. The arrest of the driver and the subsequent police presence have heightened the sense of gravity within the local area as residents process the loss of a young life.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on gathering all possible evidence to support the coroner's inquest. The mandatory testing for the arrested driver is a standard procedure to check for factors such as alcohol or drug impairment. Inquiries are ongoing, and police have not released further details regarding the driver's status beyond his hospitalization for testing. The case highlights the potential dangers present even in controlled holiday environments. Authorities continue to urge caution and awareness among visitors to ensure the safety of all guests in the resort area.