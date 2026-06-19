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Toddler Mauled After Being Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo

Crime News

Toddler Mauled After Being Thrown Into Crocodile Enclosure at UK Zoo
Crocodile AttackZoo IncidentHuntingdon
📆6/19/2026 3:30 PM
📰Metro Newspaper UK
19 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 28% · Publisher: 63%

A three-year-old boy is in critical condition after being thrown into a crocodile pit at a family zoo in Huntingdon, UK. The child was attacked by at least one reptile before being rescued by the zoo owner's wife, who jumped into the enclosure. Police have arrested a suspect and launched a major crime investigation into the incident.

A three-year-old boy was mauled by crocodiles after being thrown into an enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst family zoo in Huntingdon . The child suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm and pelvis, and remains in critical but stable condition.

He was rescued by Tracey Johnson, the wife of the zoo owner, who jumped into the 15-foot pit. A 30-year-old man, not known to the child, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The zoo houses over 100 animals, including Nile crocodiles, alligators, and caimans. The incident has prompted a police investigation and raised concerns about safety at animal attractions

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Metro Newspaper UK /  🏆 61. in UK

Crocodile Attack Zoo Incident Huntingdon Child Injury Attempted Murder

 

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