Toddler Riley Howard Identified After Fatal Apple Park Crash

Santa Clara County officials have identified two-year-old Riley Howard as the toddler who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash outside Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Santa Clara County medical examiners have officially identified two-year-old Riley Howard of San Jose as the toddler who died in a fiery two-vehicle crash near Apple Park.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday at approximately noon in front of the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California. Howard was pronounced dead after sustaining serious injuries, marking a heartbreaking end to a routine day for the local community.

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Crash Details And Emergency Response

When first responders arrived at the scene on Friday, they discovered two vehicles involved in the collision, with one of them engulfed in flames. The toddler was found unconscious by bystanders who immediately began performing CPR until paramedics could take over.

Howard and an adult woman were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. While the woman remains in critical condition, the toddler succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts. The identity of the adult woman has not yet been released to the public.

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Arrest And Investigation Status

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has arrested an adult male driver from the second vehicle on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Police stated that probable cause was developed through an investigation led by a Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialist.

The male driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital shortly after the crash. Authorities have not yet clarified the relationship between the arrested driver and the child or the critically injured woman.

Community Mourning And Official Statements

County Sheriff's Office Captain Neil Valenzuela issued a public statement describing the event as a heartbreaking tragedy. He expressed that thoughts are with the child's family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss during this difficult time.

A memorial service was held on Saturday evening for Riley Howard. Grieving community members gathered at the intersection where the crash occurred, lighting candles and placing them near a photograph of the toddler to honor her memory.

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Witness Accounts Of The Tragedy

Jerry Pannone, a witness to the crash, described the chaos to ABC7 news, stating he heard the collision and watched the car spin around. He noted that sparks flew as the vehicle hit the curb before catching fire.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed the identification of Howard on Sunday afternoon. The investigation into the full cause of the crash remains ongoing as officials continue to gather evidence.